Four, Including Three Cops, Dead As Vehicle Rams Into Tanker In Aligarh

Aligarh: Four people, including three police personnel and an accused, were crushed to death and one sustained injury on Thursday when a police jeep rammed into a tanker near Chikwati under the Lodha Police Station's limit in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to information, a team of Firozabad Police left for Bulandshahr with an accused, Gulshan. There were six people in the police vehicle, including inspector Ram Sajeevan and head constables Raghuveer Singh, Sherpal Singh, Balveer Singh and Chandrapal Singh. The vehicle lost control on the highway near Tajpur Rasoolpur village and hit a tanker. Four police personnel and the accused died on the spot, and the fourth one died at the district hospital while undergoing treatment.

Circle officer Sanjeev Tomar said, "In the preliminary investigation, the cause of the accident seems to be the drowsiness of the driver, which led to him losing control of the vehicle collided with a tanker parked on the roadside. A detailed investigation into the incident is being carried out."

Senior police officials reached the hospital to enquire about the injured. The family members of the deceased have been informed about the tragedy. Their bodies have been recovered from the spot and have been dispatched for autopsy, an official of the Lodha Police Station said.