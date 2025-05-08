ETV Bharat / bharat

Four, Including Three Cops, Dead As Vehicle Rams Into Tanker In Aligarh

According to information, a team of Firozabad Police left for Bulandshahr with an accused, Gulshan. There were six people, including the accused, in the vehicle.

The mangled police vehicle is being lifted by a crane.
The mangled police vehicle is being lifted by a crane. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2025 at 2:18 PM IST

1 Min Read

Aligarh: Four people, including three police personnel and an accused, were crushed to death and one sustained injury on Thursday when a police jeep rammed into a tanker near Chikwati under the Lodha Police Station's limit in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to information, a team of Firozabad Police left for Bulandshahr with an accused, Gulshan. There were six people in the police vehicle, including inspector Ram Sajeevan and head constables Raghuveer Singh, Sherpal Singh, Balveer Singh and Chandrapal Singh. The vehicle lost control on the highway near Tajpur Rasoolpur village and hit a tanker. Four police personnel and the accused died on the spot, and the fourth one died at the district hospital while undergoing treatment.

Circle officer Sanjeev Tomar said, "In the preliminary investigation, the cause of the accident seems to be the drowsiness of the driver, which led to him losing control of the vehicle collided with a tanker parked on the roadside. A detailed investigation into the incident is being carried out."

Senior police officials reached the hospital to enquire about the injured. The family members of the deceased have been informed about the tragedy. Their bodies have been recovered from the spot and have been dispatched for autopsy, an official of the Lodha Police Station said.

Also Read:

  1. Two Maoist Cadres Killed in Encounter On Andhra-Odisha Border
  2. Lift Collapses In Jawahar Nagar Dumping Yard, Three UP Residents Killed

Aligarh: Four people, including three police personnel and an accused, were crushed to death and one sustained injury on Thursday when a police jeep rammed into a tanker near Chikwati under the Lodha Police Station's limit in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to information, a team of Firozabad Police left for Bulandshahr with an accused, Gulshan. There were six people in the police vehicle, including inspector Ram Sajeevan and head constables Raghuveer Singh, Sherpal Singh, Balveer Singh and Chandrapal Singh. The vehicle lost control on the highway near Tajpur Rasoolpur village and hit a tanker. Four police personnel and the accused died on the spot, and the fourth one died at the district hospital while undergoing treatment.

Circle officer Sanjeev Tomar said, "In the preliminary investigation, the cause of the accident seems to be the drowsiness of the driver, which led to him losing control of the vehicle collided with a tanker parked on the roadside. A detailed investigation into the incident is being carried out."

Senior police officials reached the hospital to enquire about the injured. The family members of the deceased have been informed about the tragedy. Their bodies have been recovered from the spot and have been dispatched for autopsy, an official of the Lodha Police Station said.

Also Read:

  1. Two Maoist Cadres Killed in Encounter On Andhra-Odisha Border
  2. Lift Collapses In Jawahar Nagar Dumping Yard, Three UP Residents Killed

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LODHA POLICE STATIONFIROZABAD POLICEBULANDSHAHRROAD ACCIDENTFOUR DEAD IN ALIGARH

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.