Four Including Couple Killed As Truck Rams Into Car In UP's Fatehpur

Fatehpur: Four persons, including a couple, were killed on the spot when a speeding truck rammed into the parked vehicle they were sitting in on Saturday morning on the Prayagraj-Kanpur Highway under the Kotawali Police Station of the Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

A woman and a child were also seriously injured in the accident and were taken to the community health centre, which further referred them to the district hospital, stating their condition to be critical, police said.

Police said the deceased were identified as Ramkumar Sharma (55), his wife Kamlesh Bhargava (50), residents of Deendayal Nagar of Jhansi, Shubham (35) and Parag Choubey (50). Charu (35), the daughter-in-law of Choubey and 12-year-old Kashvik were injured. They left for Prayagraj in a SUV on Friday night to immerse the ashes of Adiyta, son of Ramkumar, who drowned while bathing in a river in Omkareshwar of Madhya Pradesh on April 14. When the car reached near the Hanuman Temple at Sujanipur intersection at 5 am on Saturday, a speeding truck lost control and rammed the vehicle from the rear. After hearing the sound of an explosion, locals rushed to the spot and informed the police about the tragedy, who reached the spot and retrieved the bodies for autopsy. The truck driver sped away.

Inspector Hemant Kumar Mishra said, "The family members have been informed about the accident. The bodies have been sent to the mortuary for autopsy. On the arrival of the family members, a case will be registered based on their complaint, and legal action will be initiated in the matter."