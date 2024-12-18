Four Ill After Eating Stale Kodo In Shahdol

Shahdol: On the close heels of ten tuskers' deaths in three days in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve due to poisoning from Kodo millet, four of a family fell ill after consuming Kodo in Shahdol. They have been admitted to the district hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. Doctors advised refraining from eating stale kodo.

Rajendra Singh, a resident of Dadra Tola village of Khamharia Gram Panchayat in Shahdol, his aunt came home on Tuesday evening and ate roti made of Kodo millet and some fries for dinner along with family members. Four of the family experienced severe stomach ache and started vomiting. Considering it to be a case of possible food poisoning, Rajendra Singh Marawi, Laxmi Singh, Ramvati Singh and Chandabai were rushed to the hospital. One family member who didn't eat kodo roti and chana bhaji didn't experience any health issues.

"The condition of the patients is stable. It will be clear only after the receipt of the investigation report what is the reason behind the deterioration of the health of these patients. If the Kodo is spoilt, there is a possibility of food poisoning. We advise against eating old Kodo," Dr Bhupendra Singh Sengar, an internal medicine specialist at the district hospital, said.