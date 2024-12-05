Good News for Railway Passengers: General Coaches Doubled In 19 Express Trains

Hyderabad: In a major development that is going to significantly relieve passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) has announced an increase in the number of general coaches from two to four in 19 express and superfast trains.

Starting in phases, trains currently equipped with only two general coaches will now have four. Additionally, modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches are being introduced to improve passenger experience and safety.

As part of this initiative, SCR, in a statement on Wednesday (December 4), said that 80 new LHB coaches will be added to 21 pairs of trains within the zone. These upgrades aim to address longstanding issues faced by general-class passengers, especially those from economically weaker sections.

"South Central Railway (SCR) has added 66 LHB general class coaches to 19 express trains (33 rakes), increasing each train's general class coaches from 2 to 4," the SCR said.

More Seats

For decades, general coaches have remained outdated, leading to overcrowding and inconvenience for travellers. With many trains limited to just two general coaches, passengers have struggled to secure seats. To resolve this, the Railway Board is actively increasing the number of general coaches and replacing older Integral Coach Factory (ICF) coaches with modern LHB variants.

The new LHB general coaches not only feature an improved design but also offer 100 seats compared to 90 in the older models. Besides accommodating more passengers, these coaches enhance safety, as they are designed to reduce damage during accidents. Previously exclusive to AC and sleeper classes, LHB coaches are now being extended to the general class.

Expansion To Accommodate Additional 70K Passengers

Currently, 66 LHB coaches have already been installed in 19 express trains, including popular services like Dakshin, Gautami, and Narayanadri Express. SCR has confirmed that the phased rollout will continue, with LHB coaches being introduced in 370 trains across the country. This expansion is expected to facilitate an additional 70,000 passengers daily.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain emphasized the Railways’ commitment to prioritizing general-class passengers. “LHB coaches ensure a more comfortable and safer journey, providing much-needed relief to the common traveller,” he stated. With these advancements, Indian Railways aims to enhance travel conditions and accommodate more passengers in the general class, ensuring accessibility and comfort for all.