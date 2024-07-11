Four Members of A family Die In Rajasthan As Chemical Tanker Overturns Onto Their Car

Rajsamand ( Rajasthan): A horrific accident on Thursday morning near Man Singhji Ka Guda on Highway No. 8 resulted in the deaths of four family members of a family after a chemical tanker overturned onto their car.

Dr. Bhanwarlal, the District Collector of Rajsamand, Rajasthan, speaking to ETV Bharat about the accident (ETV Bharat)

The tanker, transporting highly flammable chemicals, was en route from Ajmer to Udaipur. In an attempt to overtake a trolley, the tanker collided with it. This impact caused the trolley to lose control and veer over the middle divider, moving 10 to 15 feet ahead. Subsequently, the tanker swerved into the wrong lane and overturned onto an oncoming car.

The car's occupants, identified as Purushottam Upadhyay's son Jagdish Upadhyay, his brother Deenbandhu alias Manish Upadhyay, their mother Mansukhdevi Upadhyay and Purushottam's wife Renudevi, were killed on the spot.

The chemical spill from the tanker caused a fire that severely burned the car and its passengers. Rescue teams faced immense difficulty in retrieving the bodies, which took approximately two hours due to the intense heat and damage.

Local authorities responded swiftly and rushed to the spot. District Collector Dr Bhanwarlal and SP Manish Tripathi were among the first to arrive, followed by other police personnel from Charbhuja, Divar, Kelwa, and Kumbhalgarh stations.

The accident caused a major traffic disruption, blocking one lane of the highway for two to three hours. Emergency responders worked diligently to clear the wreckage and move the tanker to the side. Officials of the Hariram Highway Authority noted the extreme flammability of the Class 3 chemicals, which ignited at temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius. Several rescue workers sustained burns during the operation.

District Collector Dr Bhanwarlal described the incident as "very painful" and announced the setting up of a committee in collaboration with the Highway Authority. This panel will thoroughly investigate the accident to identify any safety lapses and implement corrective measures. "We will try to ensure that such an accident does not happen again," Bhanwarlal stated.

The Upadhyay family was travelling to Beawar for a family function, having left Udaipur earlier that morning. The accident occurred near Mansinghji Ka Guda in the Charbhuja police station area of Rajsamand district.

