Four Die In Head-On Collision Between Two Bikes In Chhattisgarh's Koriya

Koriya: A head-on collision between two bikes on Saturday claimed the lives of four youths in the Baikunthapur town of the Koriya district in Chhattisgarh. One person with serious injuries is undergoing treatment at the district hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, a police official said.
The intensity of the collision was so severe that both bikes were mangled and scattered on the road. After reaching the spot, police sent the injured person for treatment and the bodies for autopsy.
"Preliminary investigation suggests that both the bikes were overspeeding and, in the process, lost control, leading to the tragedy. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy, and the one with serious injuries is undergoing treatment at the district hospital," an official of Baikunthapur Police said.
Following the incident, the locals blocked the road by staging an agitation demanding immediate installation of speed breakers to thwart such indients in future and strict enforcement of traffic rules by the police.
After persuading the protesting people with the assurance of strictness on rogue bikers, the locals cleared the way.
They said this was not the first time such an incident took place, and had the district administration and the police acted earlier on enforcing traffic rules, the fatalities could have been averted.
In a related incident in the Balod district of the state, three youths were killed after the bike they were riding lost control and rammed into a stationery truck.
Also Read: