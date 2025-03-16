ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Die In Head-On Collision Between Two Bikes In Chhattisgarh's Koriya

Koriya: A head-on collision between two bikes on Saturday claimed the lives of four youths in the Baikunthapur town of the Koriya district in Chhattisgarh. One person with serious injuries is undergoing treatment at the district hospital where his condition is stated to be critical, a police official said.

The intensity of the collision was so severe that both bikes were mangled and scattered on the road. After reaching the spot, police sent the injured person for treatment and the bodies for autopsy.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that both the bikes were overspeeding and, in the process, lost control, leading to the tragedy. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy, and the one with serious injuries is undergoing treatment at the district hospital," an official of Baikunthapur Police said.

Following the incident, the locals blocked the road by staging an agitation demanding immediate installation of speed breakers to thwart such indients in future and strict enforcement of traffic rules by the police.