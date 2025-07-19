Four Die As Five Of A Family Consume Poison In Bihar's Nalada; Cops Suspect Debt

Nalanda: Four died after five members of a family consumed poison in Pawa village under the Pawapuri police station limit in the Nalanda district of Bihar, police said. The fifth member, who is said to be critical, is undergoing treatment at VIMS hospital, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Deepa Kumari (16), Arika Kumari (14), Soni Kumari (38) and Shivam Kumar (15). The injured one is Dharmendra Kumar (40), police said, adding that they hail from Purnakama village in Sheikhpura district.

It is learnt that the family was living at a rented house in front of the Pawapuri Jal Mandir for many years. Dharmendra, who runs a clothes shop, had a debt of Rs five lakh due to recurring losses, and the family was under mental stress due to that, police said.

After the incident was reported, Rajgir DSP Sunil Kumar, inspector Manish Bhardwaj and Pawapuri outpost in-charge reached the spot for investigation. The younger son of Dharmendra was found safe as he didn't consume the poison. Cops are interrogating him to know how he survived when the rest of the family members decided to end their lives.

Dr Divyansh of Pawapuri Hospital said, "Five people who consumed poison were brought in here. Four of them died, and the condition of one is critical. Efforts are being made to provide better treatment."

"Victim Dharmendra Kumar was in the business of clothes. His family lived in a rented house in Pawapuri for many years. Dharmendra had a debt of Rs five lakh. Perhaps that's the reason behind this drastic step," Kumar said.

"Four people have died, and one is undergoing treatment in critical condition. Raids are being conducted to search for the accused who harassed the indebted family for repayment. The actual amount of debt is also being ascertained," he added.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.