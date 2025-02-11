Four Days, 70Km Trekking: After Big Success In Bijapur, Identification Of Slain Maoists Remains A Challenge

Charla: In the dense forests of Indravati National Park in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, security forces last week launched a grueling four-day mission, trekking nearly 70kms, in the hunt for Naxals. The mission involving District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Bastar Fighters, and women commandos culminated in one of the deadliest encounters on Sunday that left 31 Maoists and two security personnel dead.
According to Bijapur SP Jitendra Kumar Yadav, the security personnel trekked nearly 70kms from their base camps to surround the Maoist hideouts deep within the Indravati National Park. The encounter lasted for over eight hours, resulting in the death of 31 Maoists. Unfortunately, two jawans also lost their lives during the exchange of fire.
As per SP Yadav, top Maoist leaders, including Telangana State Committee member Bandi Prakash, Bhaskar, National Park Area Committee Secretary Buchanna, and ACMs Krishna and Ajith, were reportedly involved in the clash.
Following the encounter, security forces recovered a tube launcher, shells, and other sophisticated weapons from the site, marking a significant breakthrough in anti-Maoist operations in the region.
Police Struggle To Identify Maoists Killed In Bijapur Encounter
Despite the operation's success, identification of the Maoists killed in encounter remains a challenge for security forces due to absence of updated intelligence and recent photographs of senior Naxal leaders, many of whom have been in hiding for decades.
Last year, around 287 Maoists were killed in encounters across Chhattisgarh, while in the first 40 days of 2025, 81 have been gunned down. The latest encounter on Sunday in Indravati National Park under Bijapur district, resulted in 31 Maoist casualties. However, even after 36 hours of the operation, only five have been identified. While a confirmation is still awaited, authorities suspect that some Telangana-based leaders might be among those killed.
For years, top Maoist leaders from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand have been operating from the dense forests of Abujmad. However, those actively engaging in armed conflict on the ground are mostly from Chhattisgarh. With limited information on their whereabouts, intelligence agencies rely on available photographs and past information to identify deceased Maoists, tallying them with casualties in encounter. Local forces like the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, and Special Task Force (STF) assist in this process, along with surrendered Maoists and, in some cases, family members of the deceased.
Use Of AI For Identification
Despite all the efforts, uncertainty prevails, particularly regarding senior Maoist leaders. It is believed that around 90 Maoists from Telangana leading operations in Chhattisgarh, most of whom are above 60 years old. However, security forces have recent information on only a handful of them. For instance, the last known photo of Ganapathi, former Maoist Central Committee Secretary, could be retrieved from a video released before 2014. Similarly, there is little clarity on the whereabouts of other notorious Maoists like Namballa Kesava Rao, Tippari Tirupati, and Kadari Satyanarayana.
Initially, it was presumed that Telangana's two top Maoist leaders, including Mailarapu Adellu alias Bhaskar, might be among the dead. However, their identities remain unconfirmed.
Owing to the challenges, police officials are now exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to generate age-progressed images of Maoist leaders based on older photographs. This approach could be instrumental now in identifying leaders who have either evaded capture for years or have been killed.
Rewards On Identified Maoists
So far, five Maoists killed in the encounter have been identified, who were carrying Rs 25 lakh bounty on their heads.
- Hunga Karma (West Bastar Divisional Committee member) – Rs 8 lakh
- Mangu Hemla (Platoon No. 11 Commander) – Rs 5 lakh
- Sannu (Gangalur Area Committee member) – Rs 5 lakh
- Subhash Oyam (National Park Area Committee member) – Rs 5 lakh
- Ramesh (National Park Area Committee member) – Rs 2 lakh
Further investigation is underway to ascertain the identities of the remaining slain Maoists.
