Four Days, 70Km Trekking: After Big Success In Bijapur, Identification Of Slain Maoists Remains A Challenge

Charla: In the dense forests of Indravati National Park in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, security forces last week launched a grueling four-day mission, trekking nearly 70kms, in the hunt for Naxals. The mission involving District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), Bastar Fighters, and women commandos culminated in one of the deadliest encounters on Sunday that left 31 Maoists and two security personnel dead.

According to Bijapur SP Jitendra Kumar Yadav, the security personnel trekked nearly 70kms from their base camps to surround the Maoist hideouts deep within the Indravati National Park. The encounter lasted for over eight hours, resulting in the death of 31 Maoists. Unfortunately, two jawans also lost their lives during the exchange of fire.

As per SP Yadav, top Maoist leaders, including Telangana State Committee member Bandi Prakash, Bhaskar, National Park Area Committee Secretary Buchanna, and ACMs Krishna and Ajith, were reportedly involved in the clash.

Following the encounter, security forces recovered a tube launcher, shells, and other sophisticated weapons from the site, marking a significant breakthrough in anti-Maoist operations in the region.

Police Struggle To Identify Maoists Killed In Bijapur Encounter

Despite the operation's success, identification of the Maoists killed in encounter remains a challenge for security forces due to absence of updated intelligence and recent photographs of senior Naxal leaders, many of whom have been in hiding for decades.

Last year, around 287 Maoists were killed in encounters across Chhattisgarh, while in the first 40 days of 2025, 81 have been gunned down. The latest encounter on Sunday in Indravati National Park under Bijapur district, resulted in 31 Maoist casualties. However, even after 36 hours of the operation, only five have been identified. While a confirmation is still awaited, authorities suspect that some Telangana-based leaders might be among those killed.

For years, top Maoist leaders from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand have been operating from the dense forests of Abujmad. However, those actively engaging in armed conflict on the ground are mostly from Chhattisgarh. With limited information on their whereabouts, intelligence agencies rely on available photographs and past information to identify deceased Maoists, tallying them with casualties in encounter. Local forces like the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, and Special Task Force (STF) assist in this process, along with surrendered Maoists and, in some cases, family members of the deceased.