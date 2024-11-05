Four-day Chhath Puja Begins Today; Know Its Origin, Sigficance & Symbolism

Patna/New Delhi: The four-day Chhath puja began on Tuesday with Nahay Khay on Day 1 of the festivities. Nahay Khay, which falls on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, is all about cleansing, and prepping for the festival.

Nahay Khay is followed by Kharna on Panchami Tithi on day 2, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and concludes with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi. The festivities will conclude on November 8. Chhath Puja is celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Devotees across these states and also those in the national capital were seen performing puja rituals on Tuesday morning at Yamuna and Ganga ghats. Chhath Puja is one of the most significant festivals, involving strict rituals and fasting to express gratitude to the Sun God for sustaining life on Earth.

The festival has a special place in every Bihari and Jharkhandi's heart as it brings families together to pay homage to Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. A devotee performing puja at Kalindi Kunj Ghat said, "After taking a holy dip in the ghat and performing puja rituals, we prepare simple food---'ghiya sabzi' (bottle guard) and 'aloo gobi sabzi' along with chana dal."

"Tomorrow is Lohanda when we prepare sweet dishes, other foods with rock salt, rice and paranthas with ghee. The day after tomorrow November 7 is when we fast since morning for 24 hours. In the evening we will perform puja after giving 'aradh.' We will open the fast after giving the 'Argh' again on November 8," she added.

Another devotee, Saraswati Devi Kesari said, "Today we came here and took a dip in River Yamuna. We will prepare and eat simple food today, and tomorrow we will observe fast for the whole day. In the evening we will break the fast and eat after doing all the puja rituals." The devotees performed puja and were seen smearing each other's foreheads with red tilak.

"Today we are celebrating 'Nahay Khay.' Chana dal and bottle guard sabzi are what we eat today. Tomorrow we will observe fast, and then the day after tomorrow we will observe Chhath Puja with all puja rituals," another devotee, Archana said.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi reviewed the preparations for Chhath Puja at ITO ghat and said that at more than 1,000 locations Chhath ghats are being prepared. Earlier, Atishi declared a public holiday on November 7 for Chhath Puja, calling it an "important festival" for the residents of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

Indian Railways earlier announced special train services across the country to ensure safe travel for passengers going to their hometowns for Chhath Puja. Indian Railways will be operating serval special trains to facilitate travellers during Chhath Puja festival from stations like Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jammu Tawi, Amritsar and Ludhiana, said Ferozepur DCM Payal.

This festival witnesses a high participation rate of women, is marked with fanfare, and is also regarded as an occasion to take a break from household chores and be refreshed. It is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, as well as by the diaspora from these regions.

Religious belief

According to beliefs, Chhathi Maiya, the sister of Sun god, is worshipped during these days. The more the rules and purity are followed with devotion, the more pleased Chhathi Maiya will be. Thekua made specially on Chhath is definitely offered as Prasad.

Materials used

To perform Chhat Puja, devotees require new sarees, large baskets made of bamboo, milk, brass, bamboo baskets, water, sugarcane, betel leaf, seasonal fruits, sweets and lamp. Fruits and vegetables available in this season are offered to Sun god on the day of Chhath puja.

Mythology

According to a mythological belief, there was a king named Priyavrat. The king and his wife Malini had no children. Naturally, both were unhappy. One day Maharishi Kashyap asked King Priyavrat to perform a yagya to get a son. Accordingly, the king performed the yagya. The queen gave birth to a beautiful son. But unfortunately the child was born dead.

The couple plunged into grief. During the time, a plane descended from the sky in which Mother Shashthi was seated. When requested by the king, the goddess introduced herself, saying she is the manas putri of Brahma. The goddess further said she protects all the people of the world and give boon to the childless. Then the goddess blessed the dead child and touched him. The chind was revived. The king was very happy with this grace of the goddess and worshiped Shashthi. Since then the tradition is being followed.