Four Chinese Nationals Held At Indo-Nepal Border In Bihar

Motihari: Four Chinese nationals have been apprehended by the jawans of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for entering the country without valid visas at the Indo-Nepal border in the East Champaran district of Bihar, a police officer said on Thursday.

According to Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat, the four foreigners, all residents of Hunan province in China, were caught at the Raxaul check post late Wednesday night.

The Chinese nationals were identified as Dan Vijon, Lin Yunghaui, Hi Kyun Hansen and Huang Living. They are being thoroughly grilled by the security agencies, the SP further said.

"They were accompanied by two tourist guides from Nepal, who were let off after interrogation by the SSB and local police. The information will soon be shared with the Chinese Embassy. Presently, an FIR has been registered against the four and legal action has been initiated", he said, adding that these Chinese nationals were booked under the Foreigners' Act.

"The people were speaking in Mandarin. When their passports and visas were checked, it was found that they did not have visas for India. Based on this, they were arrested. Rs 8,000 in Chinese currency and Chinese passports have been seized from them. They are all being interrogated to know their motive behind entering India without a valid visa," Kishan Kumar Paswan, in charge of Haraiya Police Station, said.