ETV Bharat / bharat

Four From Bihar Charred To Death As Fire Breaks Out In Gurugram House

Locals had to take up the gauntlet to douse the fire, presumed to be from a short circuit, as firefighters delayed reaching the spot.

The front portion of the house in Gurugram
The front portion of the house in Gurugram (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Gurugram: Four persons of a family were charred to death after a house in Saraswati Enclave in Gurugram of Haryana was gutted on Friday late at night. A short circuit is presumed to be the preliminary reason behind the fire. The deceased, between 17-28 years, were residents of Bihar.

After getting information, Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies before sending them to the civil hospital for an autopsy.

Onlookers said the fire broke out at midnight due to a short circuit in the electric line. Despite being informed on time, the firefighters could not reach the spot on time, compelling the neighbours to arrange for buckets and pumps to douse the fire which delayed the rescue operation and those trapped inside suffered severe burn injuries leading to quadruple casualties.

The bodies of the victims, one of whom was married, were charred beyond recognition and locals had no knowledge of how many people were inside. Only after bringing the fire under control, they could ascertain the damage.

Also Read:

  1. Minor Girl Set Ablaze In Andhra Pradesh By Married Man Over Love Affair
  2. Half-Naked, Half-Burnt Body Of Young Woman Found In Krishnanagar Pandal

Gurugram: Four persons of a family were charred to death after a house in Saraswati Enclave in Gurugram of Haryana was gutted on Friday late at night. A short circuit is presumed to be the preliminary reason behind the fire. The deceased, between 17-28 years, were residents of Bihar.

After getting information, Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies before sending them to the civil hospital for an autopsy.

Onlookers said the fire broke out at midnight due to a short circuit in the electric line. Despite being informed on time, the firefighters could not reach the spot on time, compelling the neighbours to arrange for buckets and pumps to douse the fire which delayed the rescue operation and those trapped inside suffered severe burn injuries leading to quadruple casualties.

The bodies of the victims, one of whom was married, were charred beyond recognition and locals had no knowledge of how many people were inside. Only after bringing the fire under control, they could ascertain the damage.

Also Read:

  1. Minor Girl Set Ablaze In Andhra Pradesh By Married Man Over Love Affair
  2. Half-Naked, Half-Burnt Body Of Young Woman Found In Krishnanagar Pandal

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GURUGRAM POLICEFIRE SAFETY IN CONDOMINIUMSGOVT OF HARYANAHARYANA FIRE DEPARTMENTFOUR CHARRED TO DEATH IN GURUGRAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.