Four From Bihar Charred To Death As Fire Breaks Out In Gurugram House

Gurugram: Four persons of a family were charred to death after a house in Saraswati Enclave in Gurugram of Haryana was gutted on Friday late at night. A short circuit is presumed to be the preliminary reason behind the fire. The deceased, between 17-28 years, were residents of Bihar.

After getting information, Police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies before sending them to the civil hospital for an autopsy.

Onlookers said the fire broke out at midnight due to a short circuit in the electric line. Despite being informed on time, the firefighters could not reach the spot on time, compelling the neighbours to arrange for buckets and pumps to douse the fire which delayed the rescue operation and those trapped inside suffered severe burn injuries leading to quadruple casualties.

The bodies of the victims, one of whom was married, were charred beyond recognition and locals had no knowledge of how many people were inside. Only after bringing the fire under control, they could ascertain the damage.