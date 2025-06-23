Four BJP MLAs Suspended From Bengal Assembly For Creating Ruckus

Kolkata: The West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker, Biman Banerjee, on Monday suspended four BJP MLAs for creating a ruckus.

When BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh, MLAs Manoj Orao, Deepak Barman and Agnimitra Pal were escorted out of the assembly by marshals, they were embroiled in a scuffle, joined by other MLAs of the saffron party. Purulia MLA Sudeep Mukherjee allegedly grabbed the marshals by the collars, while another party MLA, Mihir Goswami, fell on the ground. As Ghosh was standing next to him, his spectacles fell and were damaged due to the pressure of the crowd.

A complaint regarding this has been lodged to the speaker by Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari. On the other hand, several workers of the assembly have also been injured in the scuffle. They are Marshal Debabrata Mukherjee and Deputy Marshal Tanmay Banerjee, Aditi Mukherjee, Piyali Bal and Reshma Khatun. The injured have also been provided with first aid. While being marshalled out of the assembly premises, the BJP MLAs kept raising slogans, like 'Anti-Hindu government is no longer needed'.

The women staffer of the assembly who sustained injury. (ETV Bharat)

Tension has been building up in the assembly almost every day since the beginning of the monsoon session, with opposition MLAs staging walkouts on several issues. On Monday, MLAs of the saffron camp came down to the well to raise slogans on several issues. The situation was getting out of control when Minister Aroop Biswas drew the attention of the Speaker by requesting to suspend the BJP MLAs. The situation was exacerbated when the request was acceded to by the speaker.

The routine Question and Answer Hour didn't take place at the beginning of the session on Monday. The Speaker informed the assembly that some legislators were absent due to the supervision of flood-hit areas of their constituencies at the request of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and some other members were busy with monsoon-related work. Hence, the Q&A hour was being postponed.

An injured stuffer of the assembly. (ETV Bharat)

At the beginning of the session, BJP's Ashok Lahiri drew the attention of the Speaker to the expungement of one of his comments during the previous day's session from the minutes. Lahiri wanted to know the reason for this decision. According to him, he had not made any indecent comments, nor did he say anything which should be removed from the minutes. Almost immediately, the BJP MLAs started a ruckus. They tore papers and started shouting slogans. Despite the Speaker's warning, they did not return to their seats and continued protesting.