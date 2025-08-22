ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Bengal Officers Suspended Over Voter List 'Tampering' After ECI Order

The action comes in compliance with the orders from the ECI, asking the state government to suspend the accused employees over irregularities in voter registration.

Four Bengal Officer Suspended Over Voter List 'Tampering' After ECI Order
Four Bengal Officer Suspended Over Voter List 'Tampering' After ECI Order (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 22, 2025 at 2:52 PM IST

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has suspended four officers for alleged “tampering” in voter list registration following directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

On August 5, the commission had directed the state government to take action against four officials and a casual data entry operator posted in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts over irregularities in voter registration. The ECI also directed the state government to file an FIR against them for alleged “criminal activities”.

After no response from the state government despite repeated communications, the ECI gave a 72-hour ultimatum to the Bengal chief secretary (CS) to act on its order and submit a compliance on August 11.

In response, the state government, through CS Manoj Pant, sent a compliance report to the ECI, claiming the five employees, including four officers and a casual worker, were suspended. However, no FIR has been filed against them.

Additionally, the CS will conduct a departmental enquiry, according to the officials at the state administrative headquarters.

“Pursuant to your letter, an internal inquiry into the issue, as well as a comprehensive review of the existing processes and procedures governing the conduct of the exercise, has been undertaken,” Pant wrote.

The suspended officials include Debottam Dutta Choudhury, ERO of the Baruipur Purba Assembly constituency; Tathagata Mondal, AERO of Baruipur Purba; Biplab Sarkar, ERO of Moyna; and Sudipta Das, AERO of Moyna.

