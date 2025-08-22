ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Bengal Officers Suspended Over Voter List ‘Tampering’ After ECI Order

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has suspended four officers for alleged “tampering” in voter list registration following directions from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

On August 5, the commission had directed the state government to take action against four officials and a casual data entry operator posted in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts over irregularities in voter registration. The ECI also directed the state government to file an FIR against them for alleged “criminal activities”.

After no response from the state government despite repeated communications, the ECI gave a 72-hour ultimatum to the Bengal chief secretary (CS) to act on its order and submit a compliance on August 11.

In response, the state government, through CS Manoj Pant, sent a compliance report to the ECI, claiming the five employees, including four officers and a casual worker, were suspended. However, no FIR has been filed against them.