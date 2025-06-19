Four Authors From Assam Get Prestigious Sahitya Akademi Awards

Guwahati: Four writers from Assam have been bestowed with the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Awards. Youth storyteller Suprakash Bhuyan will be given the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2025 for Assamese language, and poet Amar Khungur Boro has been recognised for the award for Bodo language Yuva Puraskar. Surendra Mohan Das is being honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar 2025 for children's literature in Assamese language, and Binay Kumar Brahma will receive the Bal Sahitya Puraskar for Bodo language.

The Sahitya Akademi announced the 2025 awards for 23 Indian languages on Wednesday. Notably, this year, no award was given in the Dogri language. Furthermore, the Bal Sahitya Akademi Awards were announced for 24 languages.

Bhuyan's collection of short stories, 'Kunchianama', has been shortlisted, while Das's children's book, 'Mainahantar Padya', has been chosen.

Bhuyan hails from Guwalgaon in Dikhoumukh of the Sivasagar district. Born in 1990, Bhuyan's short stories have been regularly featured in prominent literary magazines like Prakash, Prantik, Gariyasi and Satsori. Beyond stories, he is also recognised as a conscious writer who addresses socio-political issues.

The writers to who have been awarded. (ETV Bharat)

A resident of Guwahati, Das is a retired bank official. He regularly has contributed poems and various articles for children to different magazines for young readers. His other published works include 'Padyar Saunphura' and 'Tinikuri Shabda Bibhrat'. His book 'Padyar Saunphura' received the 'Best Children's Book Award 2022' from Okonir Sahitya Sabha.

Brahma has been awarded for his collection of stories in Bodo, the third official language in Assam, titled 'Khanthi Boson Aaro Akhu Danay' (Principles and Character Building). He is a prestigious author in Bodo literature who has authored 27 books so far. The 56-year-old author lives in Dotma of Kokrajhar district and works as an assistant teacher at Serfanguri UNB Vocational High School.

Boro, a young Bodo poet, has been awarded for his collection of poetry 'Ang Asur'. Born in 1994 in Uttar Gejerkuchi of Paneri under Udalguri district, Boro has been writing in Bodo in various newspapers and magazines since his school days. His first poetry book, 'Houwthajanai Mijing Phourani Chimang', was published in 2019. He is currently a research scholar at the Gauhati University.