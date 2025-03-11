Foundation Stone Of Wayanad Township To Be Laid On March 27: Kerala Govt Tells House

Thiruvananthapuram: Revenue Minister K Rajan announced in the House on Tuesday that the foundation stone for the township for the victims of the Wayanad landslide will be laid on March 27. During a discussion on an urgent motion notice, the minister said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Leader of the Opposition, and all public representatives will work together for the resettlement of Wayanad, as it concerns everyone.

Regarding Chooralmala, the minister emphasised that political differences should not matter. "In this matter, both the ruling and opposition sides will work together. The state government will continue to support those facing health issues, no matter how long it takes," he added.

Opposition MLA T Siddique raised the urgent motion notice, pointing out the delay in resettlement. He criticised the fact that the final list of disaster victims was yet to be published, which caused further delays in the resettlement process.

However, the minister clarified that it was the Centre's approach that affected the resettlement. Sponsors will provide Rs. 20 lakh per house, and the government will cover the remaining cost.

The minister described the disaster management process in Wayanad as "the best", and mentioned that there was no support from the central government. The disaster-hit people owe about Rs. 30.62 crore.

The CM directly participated in the State Level Banking Committee, giving instructions to write off loans. However, the minister explained that the nationalised banks can only act on loan write-offs with approval from the central government.

The government will hold discussions with the opposition on the indebted people, and the minister said the government is ready for an open discussion in the assembly.

On Monday, about 107 Wayanad landslide survivors – named in the first list of beneficiaries – attended a hearing chaired by Wayanad collector D R Meghasree. Twelve beneficiaries signed consent forms for homes in the proposed township, while one person opted for financial aid. The township, planned in 64 hectares at Kalpetta's Elston Estate, will have 1,000 sqft homes for each survivor.

Those opting for financial assistance will receive Rs 15 lakh. District authorities said homes in the township would be designed to withstand natural disasters. The title deed for homes cannot be transferred for 12 years but can be transferred to descendants, it added.

The collector said the government is prioritising homes for the disaster-hit people, and individuals receiving homes from organisations, sponsors, or private donors will also receive a fixed aid amount. Homes and financial assistance will be given jointly in the names of the male and female heads of the household. For minors, property will be registered in the guardian's name, and the same will be transferred to the child upon reaching adulthood.

On January 2, Vijayan unveiled the township project to rehabilitate the victims of the July 30 landslides. Estimated to cost Rs 750 crore, the township will come up on 58.5 hectares and 48.96 hectares of the Nedumbala Estate in Kottapadi village and the Elstone Estate in Kalpetta village, respectively, in Wayanad.

Protests have been intensifying over the delay in the resettlement of the victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide disaster in Wayanad for the past two weeks. The local people have been demanding the resettlement of all those affected. The protesters have resorted to a sit-in protest in Chooralmala, the disaster-stricken area, accusing the government of backtracking on its promises on resettlement and of reducing the number of people and houses to be resettled multiple times. They also claim that promises of providing sufficient land (five cents) and offering jobs to those who have been separated from their families have also not been fulfilled.