Foundation Of India's Culture Lies In Vedas: Defence Minister Singh

New Delhi: The foundation of India's culture lies in the Vedas and they contain a wealth of knowledge that can be helpful to find solutions to the problems of the modern age, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday. In an address at an event held to commemorate Swami Dayanand Saraswati's 200th birth anniversary, Singh also said that the Vedas have numerous mathematical concepts, indicating that mathematics existed during the Vedic era.

"It is evident that what we know as Indian culture is fundamentally rooted in the social norms and cultural frameworks prescribed by the Vedas and in the science and mathematics mentioned in the Vedas," he said. "For instance, the Vedas have numerous mathematical concepts, indicating that mathematics existed during the Vedic era as a science," Singh said.

"The 'Shulva Sutras' serve as an example, presenting geometric principles to the world long before we got to know about the Pythagorean theorem," he added. Emphasising the relevance of Dayanand Saraswati's teachings in modern India, the defence minister recalled the philosopher's efforts to blend ancient knowledge with contemporary needs, particularly in the fields of education, science, and social harmony.

Highlighting the Arya Samaj founder's legacy, Singh also recalled his own efforts as the education minister of Uttar Pradesh to introduce 'Vedic mathematics' into the curriculum. "When I implemented Vedic mathematics, 36 scholars across the country had written books on the subject. Vedic mathematics is taught at the London School of Economics. However, it is ironic that in free India, the Vedic mathematics that should be taught is not being taught," he said.

"Research shows that Vedic mathematics is not only useful for calculations but also significantly aids in the intellectual development of children. Our Vedas are repositories of such knowledge systems," he added. The defence minister further said that the contributions of the Vedas in the medical field also cannot be denied.

"Those familiar with the medical sector are well aware of the immense significance of the Charaka Samhita. According to a verse in the Charaka Samhita, 'Doctors place their faith in the Atharva Veda'," he said. "Observing the profound influence of the Vedas on Indian culture, I must emphasise that the foundation of India's culture lies in the Vedas," he said.

In the context of global challenges, Singh noted that Saraswati's ideas on environmental conservation. "Vedas contain a wealth of knowledge that can be utilised to find solutions to the problems of the modern age. His reverence for nature and emphasis on sustainable living resonate today as we tackle issues like climate change. His vision for harnessing solar energy is a solution for the future," he said.

Singh linked Saraswati's vision with India's aspirations during Amrit Kaal, the journey towards becoming a developed nation. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. Swami Dayanand Saraswati's ideals continue to guide us on this path," he said.