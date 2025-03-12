Formulated Draft Guidelines for Developing Tribal Homestays: Union Minister Shekhawat

New Delhi: The Ministry of Tourism has formulated draft guidelines for developing the tribal homestays and circulated them to all concerned for consultation.
As per the draft guidelines, the objective of the initiative is to develop homestays in tribal areas to promote responsible tourism and enhance livelihood opportunities for tribal communities. The draft guidelines also focus on technical upskilling and training of the homestay owners, Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed Lok Sabha.
Union Minister Shekhawat said, “The government has approved the initiative to develop tribal homestays under the Swadesh Darshan scheme of the Ministry of Tourism as part of ‘Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan.’. And the intervention includes the development of 1000 homestays with support of up to Rs 5 lakh per unit (for new construction), up to Rs 3 lakh (renovation), and Rs 5 lakh for village community requirements.”
Meanwhile, hotel industry experts have raised several security-related concerns in the homestays, especially for foreign tourists.
Pronab Sarkar, past president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators and tourism expert, told ETV Bharat, “A proper policy should be placed regarding stay-homes. Currently, there are several concerning issues, like safety and security. Hotels provide some assured services and third-party insurance to the tourists that facilities are missing in stay-homes.”
Expressing the same views on the stay-home issue, Garish Oberoi, Honorary Treasurer of the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India, told ETV Bharat, “There are so many concerning issues as these stay-homes often don’t acquire necessary compliances like fire certificates, safety norms, and necessary registration and others.”
A day ago, the Karnataka government issued guidelines for homestays and resort owners to ensure tourists’ safety and security. Similarly, the Jammu & Kashmir government directed the tourism department to finalise a comprehensive homestay policy within a month, ensuring stakeholder consultations & police convergence with PMEGP, PM Surya Ghar Yojana & other schemes.
The J&K government is also developing a one-step tourism app with BISAG-N, offering seamless access to destinations, events, bookings, and services. The app will feature geo-tagging, digital marketing support & AI-based trip customisation, boosting the tourism landscape.
