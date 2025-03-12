ETV Bharat / bharat

Formulated Draft Guidelines for Developing Tribal Homestays: Union Minister Shekhawat

New Delhi: The Ministry of Tourism has formulated draft guidelines for developing the tribal homestays and circulated them to all concerned for consultation.

As per the draft guidelines, the objective of the initiative is to develop homestays in tribal areas to promote responsible tourism and enhance livelihood opportunities for tribal communities. The draft guidelines also focus on technical upskilling and training of the homestay owners, Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed Lok Sabha.

Union Minister Shekhawat said, “The government has approved the initiative to develop tribal homestays under the Swadesh Darshan scheme of the Ministry of Tourism as part of ‘Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan.’. And the intervention includes the development of 1000 homestays with support of up to Rs 5 lakh per unit (for new construction), up to Rs 3 lakh (renovation), and Rs 5 lakh for village community requirements.”

Meanwhile, hotel industry experts have raised several security-related concerns in the homestays, especially for foreign tourists.