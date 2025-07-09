ETV Bharat / bharat

Formulate Guidelines To Lessen Burden On FSLs: Delhi HC To Govt Over 'Unnecessary' Referrals

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Government to consider formulating guidelines to regulate state-run forensic science laboratories (FSL) from examining unnecessary postmortem samples.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal observed such indiscriminate referrals overburdened the FSLs, delaying the analysis of crucial samples, therefore, hampering timely investigations and the delivery of justice in the criminal cases.

The directions came on a PIL filed by Dr Subhash Vijayan, a resident doctor pursuing MD in forensic medicine at Maulana Azad Medical College.

"Due to excessive and often unnecessary referrals, FSLs are flooded with cases that could have been avoided. This leads to delays in examination of crucial samples and affects the overall pace of the criminal justice system," the court observed while directing the authorities concerned to examine the issues and take a decision in three months.

Vijayan's plea pointed to the "indiscriminate" practice of sending biological samples such as viscera, blood, and tissues to the FSLs, even when not medically or legally required.