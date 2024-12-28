Formula E-Race Case: ED Issues Notices To KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) executive president and former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao in connection with the Formula E-race case, officials said.

It is mentioned in it that KT Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, should appear before the agency on January 7. The ED has also issued notices to senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and former HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy.

In the notices given to Arvind and BLN Reddy, it was mentioned that they should appear before the probe agency on January 2 and 3. ED is investigating the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on an FIR filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The case, linked to the transfer of public funds to a foreign entity, stems from a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The ACB named KTR as the primary accused along with Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department (Disaster Management), and Reddy in its FIR. The ED filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), focusing on violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The controversy revolves around the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority's (HMDA) transfer of Rs 45.71 crore (approximately £4.47 million) to the Formula-E Organizations (FEO) in the United Kingdom in October 2023. The funds were allegedly sent without the necessary regulatory approvals or adherence to tax deduction requirements, resulting in significant financial irregularities.