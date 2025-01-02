ETV Bharat / bharat

Formula-E Race Case: ED Initiates Investigation, Summons Accused

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated an investigation into the Formula-E Race case on Thursday. Prominent individuals, including former minister KT Rama Rao, senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and former HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy are set to face interrogation.

The ED has issued summonses to the accused with Reddy scheduled to appear on Thursday, Kumar on Friday and KTR on January 7. The interrogation will take place at the ED office and KTR's questioning is expected to hinge on the statements provided by Reddy and Kumar.

The case revolves around alleged funds transfers from the account of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to the Formula-E Operations (FEO) account in London for organising Formula-E races in Hyderabad.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had earlier filed an FIR alleging that the funds were transferred in violation of rules. The ED intervened to investigate potential violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and possible money laundering.