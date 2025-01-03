Formula-E Race Case: ACB Summons Former Telangana Minister KTR On January 6

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday issued a notice to former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao to appear before it on January 6 at around 10 am over the Formula E-car racing case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also issued a notice to KTR, son of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, to attend the hearing on January 7. As part of the investigation, the ACB has collected information from the principal secretary of the municipal administration department, Dana Kishore, who is the complainant in the case.

Based on the FIR, KTR has been named as Accused-1, former municipal secretary Arvind Kumar as Accused-2, and former chief engineer of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) BLN Reddy as Accused-3.

On the other hand, KTR has filed a quash petition in the Telangana High Court to dismiss the case registered by ACB. The HC held a hearing on the matter on December 31, 2024, and issued orders not to arrest KTR until further orders, but the investigation was allowed.

ACB filed a counter affidavit on KTR's petition in the last hearing, saying Rs 54 crore was paid for the Formula E-Car Racing contract without proper approvals.

The investigation agency also brought to notice that RBI regulations were not followed as Rs. 46 crores were paid in the form of British pounds. After the trial, the bench reserved the verdict and directed not to arrest KTR until then.