Formula 4 Racing Event: SC Sets Aside Madras HC Direction Asking Firm To Reimburse Tamil Nadu Government

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the directions passed by the Madras High Court, including the one asking a private company to pay Rs 42 crore to the Tamil Nadu government in connection with the Formula 4 Racing event in Chennai in 2023.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra said once the high court was satisfied that the decision to hold the sports event is a matter of policy, it could not have proceeded to interfere with the specific terms of the MoU entered into between the authority and Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL).

The bench said issues such as the mutual obligations, including the apportionment of expenditure that the contracting parties must bear, are beyond the scrutiny of the high court in a public interest litigation. “Finally, direction (vii) calling upon the State itself to take up the responsibility of conducting such sports events ignores the principle of public-private partnership adopted by governments across the globe as a matter of good governance, which takes into account the limited resources of the State coupled with issues of efficiency and expertise," said the bench.

The apex court said Madras High Court "exceeded" its jurisdiction by interfering in the contractual terms between the Tamil Nadu government's sports body and event organiser Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL). “We are of the opinion that the High Court committed an error in issuing directions (iv), (v), (vi) and (vii), which cannot be sustained in law”, said Justice Narasimha, authoring the judgment.

The bench said over a period, the policy shifted towards public-private partnerships or private finance initiatives. "The shift is based on the experience that delivery of goods and services as part of public service can be provided more effectively by means of contracting with private enterprise than by direct provision by the government," it noted.