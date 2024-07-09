ETV Bharat / bharat

Former YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy Interrogated in Nellore Jail by Gurazala Police

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 9, 2024, 3:57 PM IST

During the interrogation in the EVM damage case in Andhra Pradesh, former Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy told the police that he did not break the EVM and that he was not there at the polling booth when the EVM was damaged. The police also questioned Pinnelli over his alleged attacks on a TDP polling agent and a police officer besides creating riots in Karampudi.

Former Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy
Former Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy (ETV Bharat)

Nellore/Macherla (Andhra Pradesh) : YSRCP leader and former Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was interrogated in the Nellore District Central Jail by the Palnadu District Gurazala Police with the permission of the court. In this background, Pinnelli said that he did not go to Palvai Gate polling station of Rentachintala mandal of Palnadu district on the polling day.

The former MLA claimed that he did not break the EVM and he did not know who Namburi Seshagiri Rao was. He said that there were no gunmen with him that day. Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy replied to the police that he was not there at the polling booth when the EVM was damaged. However, there was CCTV footage to show his presence at the spot at that time.

Apart from booking Pinnelli for vandalizing the EVM at the Palvaigate polling station, the police also registered another case against him for launching an attack on the TDP agent Namburi Seshagiri Rao who had tried to obstruct him. The next day he not only created a ruckus in Karampudi but also attacked CI Narayanaswamy on duty with a stone. Another case has been registered on this incident.

To get more information from Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy who is in Nellore Jail regarding these cases, with the permission of the court, the police conducted an investigation under the supervision of Palnadu District Gurazala DSP Srinivasa Rao on Monday. At 10 AM, 11 policemen along with the DSP reached the Nellore Jail. The authorities did not allow them to enter. So they approached the court.

At 3 pm, the jail authorities allowed only seven people to enter the jail after the order came from the court. Among them are two-time SI M. Anjaneyulu, one ASI, two constables, one cameraman and two mediators. The trial started at 3:30 pm and continued till 7 pm. Pinnelli asked Ramakrishna Reddy 50 questions. It is reported that he answered more than 30 questions that he did not go there and did not know who they were. Pinnelli will be questioned again in connection with the Karampudi riots and the attack on CI Narayanaswamy.

Read More:

1. Jagan Reddy Urges Andhra Assembly Speaker to Recognise Him as Leader of Opposition

Nellore/Macherla (Andhra Pradesh) : YSRCP leader and former Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy was interrogated in the Nellore District Central Jail by the Palnadu District Gurazala Police with the permission of the court. In this background, Pinnelli said that he did not go to Palvai Gate polling station of Rentachintala mandal of Palnadu district on the polling day.

The former MLA claimed that he did not break the EVM and he did not know who Namburi Seshagiri Rao was. He said that there were no gunmen with him that day. Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy replied to the police that he was not there at the polling booth when the EVM was damaged. However, there was CCTV footage to show his presence at the spot at that time.

Apart from booking Pinnelli for vandalizing the EVM at the Palvaigate polling station, the police also registered another case against him for launching an attack on the TDP agent Namburi Seshagiri Rao who had tried to obstruct him. The next day he not only created a ruckus in Karampudi but also attacked CI Narayanaswamy on duty with a stone. Another case has been registered on this incident.

To get more information from Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy who is in Nellore Jail regarding these cases, with the permission of the court, the police conducted an investigation under the supervision of Palnadu District Gurazala DSP Srinivasa Rao on Monday. At 10 AM, 11 policemen along with the DSP reached the Nellore Jail. The authorities did not allow them to enter. So they approached the court.

At 3 pm, the jail authorities allowed only seven people to enter the jail after the order came from the court. Among them are two-time SI M. Anjaneyulu, one ASI, two constables, one cameraman and two mediators. The trial started at 3:30 pm and continued till 7 pm. Pinnelli asked Ramakrishna Reddy 50 questions. It is reported that he answered more than 30 questions that he did not go there and did not know who they were. Pinnelli will be questioned again in connection with the Karampudi riots and the attack on CI Narayanaswamy.

Read More:

1. Jagan Reddy Urges Andhra Assembly Speaker to Recognise Him as Leader of Opposition

TAGGED:

FORMER MLAYSRCP EX MLAPINNELLI RAMAKRISHNA REDDYEVM DAMAGE CASEFORMER YSRCP MLA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.