Former V-P Venkaiah Naidu Backs 'One Nation, One Election' to Cut Costs, Boost Governance

Bengaluru: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has reiterated the need for 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE), emphasising that simultaneous elections would reduce the financial burden, curb corruption, and enable better governance.
Speaking at an interactive meeting organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI) on Friday, Naidu urged political parties to consider the broader national interest while deliberating on electoral reforms.
Highlighting the background of ONOE, Naidu recalled that the idea was first proposed in 2002 and later endorsed by Parliamentary Committees in 2013 and 2015. Institutions such as the NITI Aayog and the Law Commission have also studied and recommended its implementation, citing benefits such as cost reduction and administrative efficiency.
"Frequent elections impose a huge financial burden on the country," Naidu stated. "Thousands of crores are spent, and political parties remain preoccupied with election campaigns rather than governance. This also leads to the proliferation of freebies, as parties continuously attempt to attract voters. While essential services like healthcare and education should be free for the underprivileged, indiscriminate distribution of freebies is not sustainable."
Naidu warned that some state governments are borrowing money beyond their capacity, leading to financial instability. "No state should be allowed to borrow beyond its means. Some are even borrowing for day-to-day administration, which is a dangerous trend. We must ensure financial accountability," he said.
He also called for a reassessment of the anti-defection law, advocating that elected representatives, who switch parties should resign from their positions and seek re-election. "Electoral reforms are the need of the hour. A legislator switching allegiance should first resign and then contest again. This would ensure accountability and transparency in politics."
Stressing the importance of constructive political discourse, Naidu urged opposition parties to engage in meaningful discussions rather than opposing reforms for the sake of opposition. "The opposition has every right to criticise, but debates should be aimed at reaching a common understanding in the interest of the people. Political reforms require consensus, not conflict."
He also underscored India's ongoing challenges, such as poverty and illiteracy, with 18-20% of the population still below the poverty line. "Governments must be held accountable for their promises. People must actively participate in discussions, debates, and decision-making to ensure good governance. Rights and responsibilities go hand in hand."
Naidu concluded by encouraging public engagement in discussions on ONOE and electoral reforms, urging people to support initiatives that promote stability and progress in governance.
