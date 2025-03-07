ETV Bharat / bharat

Former V-P Venkaiah Naidu Backs 'One Nation, One Election' to Cut Costs, Boost Governance

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu speaks at an interactive meeting organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry in Bengaluru on Friday. ( Etv Bharat )

Bengaluru: Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has reiterated the need for 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE), emphasising that simultaneous elections would reduce the financial burden, curb corruption, and enable better governance.

Speaking at an interactive meeting organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI) on Friday, Naidu urged political parties to consider the broader national interest while deliberating on electoral reforms.

Highlighting the background of ONOE, Naidu recalled that the idea was first proposed in 2002 and later endorsed by Parliamentary Committees in 2013 and 2015. Institutions such as the NITI Aayog and the Law Commission have also studied and recommended its implementation, citing benefits such as cost reduction and administrative efficiency.

"Frequent elections impose a huge financial burden on the country," Naidu stated. "Thousands of crores are spent, and political parties remain preoccupied with election campaigns rather than governance. This also leads to the proliferation of freebies, as parties continuously attempt to attract voters. While essential services like healthcare and education should be free for the underprivileged, indiscriminate distribution of freebies is not sustainable."

Naidu warned that some state governments are borrowing money beyond their capacity, leading to financial instability. "No state should be allowed to borrow beyond its means. Some are even borrowing for day-to-day administration, which is a dangerous trend. We must ensure financial accountability," he said.