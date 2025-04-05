Former Union Minister Shahnawaz Hussain Gets Death Threats For Supporting Waqf Amendment Bill

Patna: Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday said that he received death threats for supporting the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, which was passed by both Houses of the Parliament - the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha - in the recently concluded Budget session.

"Since I have supported the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, I have been receiving death threats though social media - Facebooks and X," Hussain told reporters here.

Hussain had written a post on Facebook on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025. He had written in the post, "Greetings to all the citizens as both the Houses of Parliament have passed the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025. This Bill will bring transparency in the functioning of the Waqf Board and the Waqf properties will also be safe. This will benefit the poor, weak and victimized families from the Muslim community. For a great Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju."

"But I am not going to be afraid, I am not at all affected by their threats. I will continue to speak the truth. On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, I was repeatedly saying that it was not against the Muslims, but so many protests happened in the country, including Samastipur. Has any Muslim lost his or her citizenship to the CAA? So much false narrative was set and in the same way, a false narrative is being made on Waqf Amendment Bill," he said.

He also said since he is the national spokesperson of the ruling BJP, he has to support the views of the National Democratic Alliance government.