Former Union Minister MK Alagiri Acquitted in Madurai Tahsildar Assault Case

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): A local court on Friday Former Union Minister MK Alagiri was on Friday acquitted in the Madurai tahsildar assault case.

During the Tamil Nadu Assembly election campaign in 2011, a complaint was made that money was being given to voters inside the Ambalakaranpatti Valladikarar temple in Vellalur near Melur of the Madurai district. Based on the complaint, Melur Electoral Officer and Tahsildar Kalimuthu and Election Officers went there along with a video cameraman and took a video.

Tahsildar Kalimuthu lodged a complaint at Keezhavalavu police station that the people who were with MK Alagiri had attacked him. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC against 21 people including MK Alagiri, Madurai Deputy Mayor Mannan and key DMK officials Raghupathi and Thirungyanam.

The trial of this case was going on in Madurai District Court. The case, which has been ongoing for the last 13 years, came up for hearing on Friday in the Madurai District Court. In this, 17 people, including former Union Minister M.K.Alagiri, appeared in person in the Madurai District Court. After this, the judge who heard the case ordered that all of them were acquitted.

MK Alagiri, who is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's elder brother, was expelled from DMK for anti-party activities. He was the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers from 2009-2013 in the UPA-2 government headed by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.