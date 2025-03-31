ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Union Minister Girija Vyas Sustains Burn Injuries; Stable

Udaipur: Former Union Minister Girija Vyas sustained burn injuries while worshipping at her Udaipur residence on Monday. She was rushed to a private hospital, which referred her to Ahmedabad after first aid.

Her brother, Gopal Krishna Verma, said she was worshipping at her residence as usual on Monday while her dupatta caught fire from a lamp. Hearing her voice, a house staff member, Banshi, rushed to the spot and tried to extinguish the fire.

"She was worshipping at the home temple today (Monday) on the occasion of Gangaur festival. Her condition is stated to be stable," he said.

"I went out of the house to offer water to the sun god. When I came back, I saw her clothes had caught fire. I tried to extinguish the fire with water and a towel," Banshi said.

Hitanshi Sharma, a family member, said the entire family was doing puja for Gangaur. After its completion, everyone returned to their rooms, but Vyas was doing her daily puja when her clothes caught fire from the lamp. "She was rushed to a private hospital in Udaipur, from where she was referred to Ahmedabad. Her health is said to be stable now," Sharma said.

Rajasthan Congress leaders wished Vyas a speedy recovery. Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot wrote on X, "Worrying news has been received about the accident of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Dr. Girija Vyas ji during Gangaur puja. I pray to God for your speedy recovery."