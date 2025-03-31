Former Union Minister Girija Vyas Sustains Burn Injuries; Stable

Udaipur: Former Union Minister Girija Vyas sustained burn injuries while worshipping at her Udaipur residence on Monday. She was rushed to a private hospital, which referred her to Ahmedabad after first aid.
Her brother, Gopal Krishna Verma, said she was worshipping at her residence as usual on Monday while her dupatta caught fire from a lamp. Hearing her voice, a house staff member, Banshi, rushed to the spot and tried to extinguish the fire.
"She was worshipping at the home temple today (Monday) on the occasion of Gangaur festival. Her condition is stated to be stable," he said.
"I went out of the house to offer water to the sun god. When I came back, I saw her clothes had caught fire. I tried to extinguish the fire with water and a towel," Banshi said.
Hitanshi Sharma, a family member, said the entire family was doing puja for Gangaur. After its completion, everyone returned to their rooms, but Vyas was doing her daily puja when her clothes caught fire from the lamp. "She was rushed to a private hospital in Udaipur, from where she was referred to Ahmedabad. Her health is said to be stable now," Sharma said.
Rajasthan Congress leaders wished Vyas a speedy recovery. Former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot wrote on X, "Worrying news has been received about the accident of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Dr. Girija Vyas ji during Gangaur puja. I pray to God for your speedy recovery."
गणगौर पूजन के दौरान पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री एवं वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेत्री डॉ. गिरिजा व्यास जी के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने के चिंताजनक समाचार प्राप्त हुए हैं।— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) March 31, 2025
मैं ईश्वर से आपके शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूँ।
Opposition leader Tika Ram Jully also prayed for her speedy recovery. "The news of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Smt. Girija Vyas getting burnt in a fire while performing Gangaur Puja is worrying. I pray to Almighty God for the speedy recovery of Girija Vyas ji," he shared on X
गणगौर पूजा करते समय पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री, वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता श्रीमती गिरिजा व्यास जी के आग से झुलसने की ख़बर मन को चिंतित करने वाली है l— Tika Ram Jully (@TikaRamJullyINC) March 31, 2025
परमपिता परमेश्वर से गिरिजा व्यास जी के जल्द स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना करता हूं l
Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra wrote, "Worrying news has been received about former Union Minister Dr. Girija Vyas ji being burnt in a fire. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ. गिरिजा व्यास जी के आग से झुलसने का चिंताजनक समाचार मिला है। ईश्वर से उनके जल्द स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना है।#Udaipur— Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) March 31, 2025
Vyas has also been the president of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and the national president of the Women's Commission. She is the chief editor of Sandesh Patrka, the mouthpiece of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).
She was a member of the Rajasthan legislative assembly and held the portfolio of the Minister of State for Tourism from 1986 to 1990. Vyas was also a member of the AICC since 1990 and was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1991 from Udaipur. She was the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting from 1991 to 1993.
She was elected the president of the All India Mahila Congress in 1993 and was elected to the 11th Lok Sabha in 1996 and the 13th Lok Sabha in 1999. She was also the Congress Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha and the AICC media in charge.
