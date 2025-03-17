Former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan Passes Away At 84

New Delhi: Former Union Minister Dr Debendra Pradhan passed away at his Delhi residence on Monday. He was 84 and survived by his son Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union education minister.

Dr Debendra founded the Odisha unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and won the Deogarh constituency on the party's ticket in the 13th Lok Sabha, sitting as a Member of Parliament between 1998 and 2004.

Born on July 16, 1941, in Nalam village, Odisha, Dr Debendra held several positions, including the Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Agriculture. Before joining politics, he was a well-known figure in the state's social and political circles, as well as a practising doctor, having served patients at Cuttack SCB Medical College.

He was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and joined the BJP in 1980. He is known to introduce the party to villages, cities and districts of Odisha. From the Mandal President to the Odisha State BJP President, he held various positions and brought the party to the public and spread the ideology of ‘Ekatma Manavada BJP’ to every home.

Under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, he expanded the network of National Highways. He was honoured by the Odisha Assembly, especially several times, for his dedicated work for his state and the country.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over Dr Debendra's death and termed him a popular public leader and an able parliamentarian. "As the State BJP President, the late Pradhan made a significant contribution to the development of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Odisha with strong leadership. He dedicated his entire life to the development of the state with a spirit of service and determination," he posted on X in Odia.

"With the demise of this veteran personality, the country and the state have lost an eminent public servant. His contribution to the welfare of the people and the development of the state will always be remembered," Manjhi said.