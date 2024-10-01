Former ULFA Leader Anup Chetia Likely To Join Asom Gana Parishad On October 14

Guwahati (Assam): Former general secretary of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) Anup Chetia is likely to join Assam's regional political party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

Chetia alias Golap Baruah is one of the founding leaders of the ULFA. He was first arrested in 1991 but was released by then Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia. Later, he was arrested in Bangladesh in December 1997 and has been languishing in different jails since then. In November 2015, the Bangladesh government extradited Chetia to India.

Sources in the regional political party said the initial talks have already been completed in this regard and Chetia is likely to join AGP on October 14, on its 40th foundation day.

AGP, an ally of the ruling dispensation in Assam, will organize its 40th foundation day at Jeraigaon under Panitola in Tinsukia district. It may be mentioned that Jeraigaon has been in the news for over three decades because it is also home to Ulfa's Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah alias Paresh Asom and Chetia.

Chatia's joining the AGP assumes significance because the regional party needs a boost. Despite being a part of the ruling coalition, the party could not do well in the last Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 assembly elections.

Although no one has confirmed the possibility of Chetia joining the AGP, sources in the AGP said preparations have been made to welcome the former rebel leader to the party fold.

"AGP's door is open to anyone who believes in regional politics. People who believe in regionalism will join the AGP during its 40th foundation day," AGP chief Atul Bora said, evading questions on Chetia's joining.

"I am not going to make any statement at this moment. The people of Assam will come to know in days to come," Chetia said. It may be mentioned here that Paresh Baruah's elder brother Bimal Baruah had also joined the AGP a few months back.