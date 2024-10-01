Former Ulfa Leader Anup Chetia Likely To Join Asom Gana Parishad

Guwahati: Former general secretary of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (Ulfa) Anup Chetia is likely to join Assam's regional political party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). Chetia alias Golap Baruah is one of the founder leaders of the Ulfa. He was first arrested in 1991, but was released by the then Assam Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia. Later, he was arrested in Bangladesh in December 1997 and he has been languishing in different jails in the country since then. In November 2015, the Bangladesh Government extradited Chetia to India.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on Tuesday, sources in the regional political party said that initial level talks have already been completed in this regard and that Chetia is likely to join the regional party on October 14 when the party commemorates its 40th foundation day.

The regional political party, which is a partner of the BJP-led ruling dispensation in Assam, is going to organise its 40th Foundation Day at Jeraigaon under Panitola in Tinsukia district. It may be mentioned here the Jeraigaon has been in the news for over three decades in Assam since it is also home to Ulfa's Commander in Chief Paresh Baruah alias Paresh Asom and former general secretary of the organisation Anup Chetia alias Golap Baruah.

Anup Chatia's joining the AGP assumes significance because the regional party needs a boost. Despite being a part of the ruling alliance the party had not been able to do better in the last Lok Sabha elections as well as in the 2021 assembly elections in Assam.

Although no one has made any statement confirming the possible joining of Chetia in the AGP, reliable sources in the AGP said that preparations have all been completed to welcome the former rebel leader to the fold of the regional party.

"The AGP's door is open to anyone who believes in regional politics. Many persons who believe in regionalism will join the AGP during its 40th Foundation Fay," said AGP chief Atul Bora when asked about the possibility of Chetia's joining the regional party. Bora chose to skip the question.

On the other hand, when asked about his reaction, Anup Chetia only said, "I am not going to make any statement at this moment. The people of Assam will come to know in the days to come." It may be mentioned that Paresh Baruah's elder brother Bimal Baruah had also joined the AGP a few months ago.

Read more: Centre, Assam govt and Ulfa to sign peace agreement on December 29