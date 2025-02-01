ETV Bharat / bharat

Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Attends JLF

The Murthys' son-in-law was in the audience of an event 'My Mother Myself', a freewheeling conversation between philanthropist Sudha Murthy and her daughter Akshata.

Sudha and Akshata Murthy in conevrsation at the JLF and (right) Rishi Sunak and Narayana Murthy in the audience.
Sudha and Akshata Murthy in conevrsation at the JLF and (right) Rishi Sunak and Narayana Murthy in the audience. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 2:44 PM IST

Updated : Feb 1, 2025, 3:19 PM IST

Jaipur: In the 'My Mother Myself' at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) on Saturday, philanthropist Sudha Murthy had a conversation with her daughter, Akshata Murthy, which was keenly listened to by her son-in-law and former British PM, Rishi Sunak. The event was attended by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

In the freewheeling conversation, Akshata asked her mother how she balanced work and life. In reply, Sudha said her father was a doctor and for whom the hospital was akin to a temple. It was her father from whom she learnt how one should be dedicated to his work. She also acknowledged the unfailing support of her spouse who always stood by her in her professional life.

On her spouse, Sucha said, "He is a teacher, not a pandit. He does not know everything, but he believes that books can change people's lives. There is a wise man behind a successful woman. My husband always supported me and helped me move forward."

She advised all parents to devout time for their offspring as she had to quit her work once to make time for the upbringing of the children. A mother needs to teach moral values ​​to her children, she added.

"At the Jaipur Literature Festival 2025, an animated discussion takes place between an iconic mother and her daughter, where the two women share insights into their lives, the choices they make, and the paths they take. A dialogue showcases their intelligence, charm, and iron resolve," the JLF posted on X.

Akshata agreed to this and said two things cannot be done simultaneously so parents should prioritise their children. She thanked her mother for teaching and guidance and said, "You and Papa both have been my role models. Both of you have always supported each other."

To this, Sudha's reply was, "I always wanted my children to become good citizens. You too will see such a day when your husband and children will be proud of you."

After the session, Sunak greeted everyone with folded hands and expressed happiness in being a part of this special occasion. Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, who was also in the audience, also met Sunak.

Also Read:

  1. Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi Launches His Autobiography 'Diyasalaai' On Day One Of Jaipur Literature Festival
  2. Experience The Cultural, Literary And Linguistic Diversity Of European Union At 18th Jaipur Literature Festival

Jaipur: In the 'My Mother Myself' at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) on Saturday, philanthropist Sudha Murthy had a conversation with her daughter, Akshata Murthy, which was keenly listened to by her son-in-law and former British PM, Rishi Sunak. The event was attended by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

In the freewheeling conversation, Akshata asked her mother how she balanced work and life. In reply, Sudha said her father was a doctor and for whom the hospital was akin to a temple. It was her father from whom she learnt how one should be dedicated to his work. She also acknowledged the unfailing support of her spouse who always stood by her in her professional life.

On her spouse, Sucha said, "He is a teacher, not a pandit. He does not know everything, but he believes that books can change people's lives. There is a wise man behind a successful woman. My husband always supported me and helped me move forward."

She advised all parents to devout time for their offspring as she had to quit her work once to make time for the upbringing of the children. A mother needs to teach moral values ​​to her children, she added.

"At the Jaipur Literature Festival 2025, an animated discussion takes place between an iconic mother and her daughter, where the two women share insights into their lives, the choices they make, and the paths they take. A dialogue showcases their intelligence, charm, and iron resolve," the JLF posted on X.

Akshata agreed to this and said two things cannot be done simultaneously so parents should prioritise their children. She thanked her mother for teaching and guidance and said, "You and Papa both have been my role models. Both of you have always supported each other."

To this, Sudha's reply was, "I always wanted my children to become good citizens. You too will see such a day when your husband and children will be proud of you."

After the session, Sunak greeted everyone with folded hands and expressed happiness in being a part of this special occasion. Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, who was also in the audience, also met Sunak.

Also Read:

  1. Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi Launches His Autobiography 'Diyasalaai' On Day One Of Jaipur Literature Festival
  2. Experience The Cultural, Literary And Linguistic Diversity Of European Union At 18th Jaipur Literature Festival
Last Updated : Feb 1, 2025, 3:19 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JAIPUR LITERATURE FESTIVALRISHI SUNAKSUDHA MURTHYNARAYANA MURTHYJAIPUR LITERATURE FESTIVAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.