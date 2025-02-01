Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Attends JLF

Jaipur: In the 'My Mother Myself' at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) on Saturday, philanthropist Sudha Murthy had a conversation with her daughter, Akshata Murthy, which was keenly listened to by her son-in-law and former British PM, Rishi Sunak. The event was attended by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

In the freewheeling conversation, Akshata asked her mother how she balanced work and life. In reply, Sudha said her father was a doctor and for whom the hospital was akin to a temple. It was her father from whom she learnt how one should be dedicated to his work. She also acknowledged the unfailing support of her spouse who always stood by her in her professional life.

On her spouse, Sucha said, "He is a teacher, not a pandit. He does not know everything, but he believes that books can change people's lives. There is a wise man behind a successful woman. My husband always supported me and helped me move forward."

She advised all parents to devout time for their offspring as she had to quit her work once to make time for the upbringing of the children. A mother needs to teach moral values ​​to her children, she added.

"At the Jaipur Literature Festival 2025, an animated discussion takes place between an iconic mother and her daughter, where the two women share insights into their lives, the choices they make, and the paths they take. A dialogue showcases their intelligence, charm, and iron resolve," the JLF posted on X.

Akshata agreed to this and said two things cannot be done simultaneously so parents should prioritise their children. She thanked her mother for teaching and guidance and said, "You and Papa both have been my role models. Both of you have always supported each other."

To this, Sudha's reply was, "I always wanted my children to become good citizens. You too will see such a day when your husband and children will be proud of you."

After the session, Sunak greeted everyone with folded hands and expressed happiness in being a part of this special occasion. Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, who was also in the audience, also met Sunak.