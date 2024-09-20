ETV Bharat / bharat

Former TTD Chief Priest Claims He Flagged Poor Quality Of Laddu When YSRCP Govt Was In Power But Nobody Listened

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Amid a massive row over the use of animal fat to make laddu for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during the YSRCP regime, former TTD chief priest Ramana Deekshitulu claimed that he flagged poor quality of laddu when YSRCP government was in power but nobody listened.

Former Chief Priest of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Ramana Deekshitulu also claimed that the quality of Tirupati laddu had gone down during when YSRCP was ruling Andhra Pradesh. He said he had raised the matter at that time.

Speaking to reporters at Tirumala, Ramana Deekshitulu said "I made several complaints about the prasadam (laddu) quality during the previous government's tenure. I brought it to the attention of the then Executive Officer and Chairman (of TTD)."

"But no one paid heed to my complaints. Other priests too did not support me for their personal reasons. The adulteration of prasadam continued for five years," he claimed.