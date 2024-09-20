Former TTD Chief Priest Claims He Flagged Poor Quality Of Laddu When YSRCP Govt Was In Power But Nobody Listened

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Amid a massive row over the use of animal fat to make laddu for Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during the YSRCP regime, former TTD chief priest Ramana Deekshitulu claimed that he flagged poor quality of laddu when YSRCP government was in power but nobody listened.
Speaking to reporters at Tirumala, Ramana Deekshitulu said "I made several complaints about the prasadam (laddu) quality during the previous government's tenure. I brought it to the attention of the then Executive Officer and Chairman (of TTD)."
"But no one paid heed to my complaints. Other priests too did not support me for their personal reasons. The adulteration of prasadam continued for five years," he claimed.
"Adulterated prasadam to Lord Venkateswara is a serious sin. It is very unfortunate that this happened," he added.
The ruling ruling TDP-led government has claimed that a report of the Gujarat-based livestock laboratory, NDDB CALF Ltd, has found that animal fat was used in the preparation of the much revered laddu when YSRCP was in power.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Friday said he was "deeply disturbed" by the findings of animal fat in Tirupati temple 'prasadam' (consecrated food), and suggested setting up a national board to look into the issues pertaining to temples.
"We are all deeply disturbed with the findings of animal fat (fish oil, pork fat and beef fat) mixed in Tirupati Balaji Prasad. Many questions to be answered by the TTD board constituted by YCP Govt (YSRCP government) then", said Kalyan in a post on X.