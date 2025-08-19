ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc Names Former SC Judge B Sudershan Reddy As Vice President Candidate

Justice Reddy served as a Supreme Court Judge between 2007 and 2011, prior to which he was Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

Former SC Judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy
Former SC Judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy (sci.gov.in)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 19, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST

Updated : August 19, 2025 at 2:14 PM IST

New Delhi: The opposition INDIA bloc has named former Supreme Court Judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy as its Vice President candidate, two days after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominated Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its VP pick.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced Reddy's name as the joint candidate of the Opposition parties for the Vice-Presidential polls in a press conference here on Tuesday.

"All INDIA bloc parties have decided to have a common candidate; the decision has been taken unanimously. I am happy that all opposition parties have agreed on one name. It is a big achievement for democracy," Kharge said.

Who is Justice B Sudershan Reddy

Justice Reddy was appointed as a Supreme Court Judge on January 12, 2007 and retired on July 8, 2011. Born July 8, 1946, he was enrolled as an advocate in Hyderabad with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh on December 27, 1971.

He has practised law in Writ and Civil matters in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. He has also worked as a Government Pleader in the High Court during 1988-90.

He also worked as an Additional Standing Counsel for the Centre for six months in 1990. He worked as Legal Adviser and Standing Counsel for Osmania University. He was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on May 2, 1995. He was appointed as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on December 5, 2005.

He presided over the country's constitutional courts for over 16 years. Justice Reddy became the first Lokayukta of Goa in March 2013 but resigned within seven months citing personal reasons. He is also in the Board of Trustees of the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre in Hyderabad.

