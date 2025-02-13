By Khursheed Ahmed

Lucknow: Former Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi, who earlier converted to Hinduism and adopted a new name, Jitendra Narayan Singh Sengar, has made a big announcement.

He said his organisation, ‘Sanatan Mein Swagat’ (Welcome to Sanatan Dharma), will provide financial help to Muslims who want to adopt Sanatan Dharma as a gesture of support.

“Any Muslim who is willing for ‘Ghar Wapsi’ (religious conversion to Hinduism) will be given Rs 3000 per month by my organisation. We will also help him in setting up his business,” Jitendra said in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

Jitendra said that when he converted to Sanatan Dharma, he had to face many challenges. Now he wants whoever follows this path to not have to face such problems. “For this, I have formed a trust, in which many associates will collect funds together and extend support,” he said.

Former Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi Aka Jitendra Singh Offers Money For 'Ghar Wapsi' (ETV Bharat)

‘Caste Identities Won’t Change’

He clarified that whoever adopts Sanatan Dharma will be given an adoption letter. “If that letter is accepted, then the person will be considered a Sanatani of that caste. If people of the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe category come to Sanatan Dharma and are adopted by people of the same category, then they will remain in the same category and will continue to get government benefits,” Jitendra said.

Big ‘Ghar Wapsi’ Program Soon

Wasim Rizvi, alias Jitendra, claimed that he was in touch with many Muslims who wanted to leave Islam and adopt Sanatan Dharma. “We will soon organise a big program in which many people will do ghar wapsi,” he said.

He claimed that people were fed up with the fanaticism of Islam and the way other religions were being insulted by the followers of Islam. “Hindus and followers of other religions are being called Kafir and Mushrik. This won’t be tolerated anymore,” Jitendra said.

Appeals to Give Up Non-Vegetarian Food

Jitendra said that he had given up eating meat, fish, and eggs even before adopting Sanatan Dharma. “Whoever adopts Sanatan Dharma should also give up non-vegetarian food. Murder is considered a sin in Sanatan Dharma." He claimed that even in the Quran, vegetables have been mentioned as edible, while eating non-vegetarian food is not mandatory.

About Shia Waqf Board and Azam Khan

Jitendra revealed that he once had a close relationship with Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, as he had been the president of the Shia Waqf Board. He said that while holding this post, he had close relations with various leaders, but he never did anything wrong.

“Charges of embezzlement were levelled against Azam Khan, but the investigating agencies gave him a clean chit. We worked in the Shia Waqf Board for 12 years, during which many allegations were made. But now we will only do social work and work towards increasing mutual harmony,” he said.

Denied Return To Islam

Jitendra clearly said that he would never return to Islam. “Many times rumours are spread that we can return, but this will never happen. No matter which government comes, we will remain in Sanatan Dharma,” he said.

He said he had written a will that after his death his last rites be performed according to Hindu rituals. “Even if my family members want to perform my last rites according to Muslim rituals, they cannot do so. I have written that I should be cremated and not buried,” he said.

Allegation Of House Occupation

Jitendra alleged that while he was in jail in the Dharm Sansad case, his house was attacked and his family was thrown out. “When I came out of jail, I saw that my house was locked, and now it has been transferred to someone else's name. I pleaded to the Lucknow administration and the government for help, but no one listened to me,” he said. He questioned, “The government is not supporting us. Can't a Sanatani live in a Muslim locality?"

Further Strategy

Jitendra said that he would now focus on social work and create a safe environment for people who follow Sanatan Dharma. He said that he would work to eradicate hatred and increase mutual harmony.