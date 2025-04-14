Former SC judge Dinesh Maheshwari Likely To head Law Commission

New Delhi: Former Supreme Court Justice (retd) Dinesh Maheshwari is likely to head the Law Commission, sources said. A formal notification announcing his appointment as the chairperson of the 23rd Law Commission is expected to be issued this week, sources in the know said on Sunday.

The 23rd law panel was set up on September 2, 2024, for a period of three years. Though there is a provision to appoint serving Supreme Court and High Court judges as chairperson and members of the commission, usually retired top court judges and ex-chief justices of high courts are appointed to the top post.

According to its terms of reference, the commission is also tasked with examining whether a uniform civil code can be introduced in the country. Justice (retd) Maheshwari took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court in January 2019 and demitted office on May 14, 2023.

He took oath as a judge of the Rajasthan High Court in September 2004 and was transferred to the Allahabad High Court in July 2014. He became the chief justice of the Meghalaya High Court in February 2016 and the Karnataka High Court in February 2018.