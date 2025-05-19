ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot Raises Third Party Mediation Issue In India Pakistan Ceasefire.

Gehlot Questions Prime Minister's choice for Tharoor in the All Party Delegation bypassing Kharge's recommendations.

File photo of Ashok Gehlot
File photo of Ashok Gehlot (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 19, 2025 at 6:40 PM IST

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot while talking to the media at the State Congress Headquarters on Monday, said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is still silent on the role of a third party in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the whole country was united and Rahul Gandhi united the opposition in supporting the government. The Indian Army destroyed the terrorist bases of Pakistan.

The Indian Army, by not attacking civilians and army bases there gave a message to the world that our fight is only against terrorism.

But suddenly the President of America entered the stage and announced he brokered the ceasefire.

Gehlot said the Prime Minister should come clean if the ceasefire was done under American pressure.

Referring to the Tiranga Yatra, Ghelot said it was being taken out for damage control.

When the leader of the opposition and the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge had given four names to the BJP for the all party delegation, then only those four people should have been taken. Modi government is doing politics even in such a situation, he charged by selecting Sashi Tharoor unilaterally.

Since the time of independence of the country there never had been a role of a third party between India and Pakistan dealings.

This is the first time that the President of America is doing Panchayati in this and is claiming that he got the ceasefire done.

“We will solve the Kashmir issue too,” President Trump said. He is the President of the most powerful country in the world. What he says has meaning, but the government has kept silence on this, Ghelot said.

State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara also joined the chorus and demanded that the country wants to know why the government had to get America to mediate. The Center should call a Parliament session, he said.

