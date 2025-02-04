ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru: Former Professional Boxer Arrested for Over 150 House Burglaries

Bengaluru: A notorious inter-state burglar, allegedly involved in more than 150 house thefts across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, and Karnataka, has been arrested by the Madiwala police in Bengaluru.

The accused, identified as Panchakshari Sangayya Swami (37) from Solapur’s Mangalwar Peth, was once a professional boxer. However, he abandoned the sport in 2009 and turned to burglary to fund his extravagant lifestyle.

According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, officers seized 181 grams of gold, 333 grams of silver, and a fire gun used to melt stolen jewellery. "Swami targeted locked houses and melted down stolen gold ornaments to make it difficult for authorities to trace the loot," he said.

From Boxing Rings to Crime Scenes

Swami, whose father worked in the railway department, showed great promise as a boxer and even competed in national-level tournaments. However, after his father’s passing, his mother was given his job. Swami, meanwhile, got addicted to alcohol and a lavish lifestyle, leading him down a path of crime.

Luxury Gifts and Property Debts

In 2016, the accused reportedly built a luxurious house for a female friend in Kolkata and even gifted her an expensive aquarium for her birthday. Despite his criminal earnings, his mother’s house in Bengaluru was under financial stress, and the bank had issued a notice due to unpaid loans, police sources revealed.