ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh Sent to 8-Day Police Custody

author img

By ANI

Published : 9 hours ago

Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hopsital, Dr. Sandip Ghosh was sent to 8-day police custody. The Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI arrested Dr. Sandip Ghosh, along with three others, over alleged corruption and financial misconduct at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Former Principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh Sent to 8-Day Police Custody
Former Principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh Sent to 8-Day Police Custody (ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal): Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hopsital, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, was sent to 8-day police custody on Tuesday. The next hearing of the case will be on September 10. The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Dr. Sandip Ghosh, along with three others, over alleged corruption and financial misconduct at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Monday.

Dr Ghosh, two vendors, Biplav Singha, Suman Hazar, and the additional security to Dr Ghosh, Afsar Ali have been arrested by the CBI. Dr Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter.

Earlier today, Sandip Ghosh and 3 others were brought to Alipore Judges Court in connection with RG Kar Medical College and Hospital financial irregularities case. Lawyers raised slogans outside Alipore Judges Court in Kolkata and demanded justice for the deceased doctor and death penalty for RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh.

Earlier, doctors from B. R. Singh Hospital, Eastern Railway conducted the medical tests of former principal of RG Kar Medical Hospital and College, Dr Sandip Ghosh and three others arrested. Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) anti-corruption branch had arrested Dr Ghosh and three others over alleged financial irregularities in the Medical College and Hospital.

On August 24, following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, an official FIR was registered by the CBI against Ghosh on the alleged corruption case. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Kolkata also suspended the membership of former Sandip Ghosh amid a CBI probe into the corruption case.

Meanwhile, the Junior doctors also held a protest in Kolkata demanding an immediate resignation of the Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. "Until the Commissioner of Police doesn't agree to meet us, or resigns then we would be protesting day and night. Until he resigns, or comes to meet us, or allows us to meet him, that is what we would accept. We would not accept anyone under him, we need to meet him", one of the protestors said while speaking to ANI.

Kolkata (West Bengal): Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hopsital, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, was sent to 8-day police custody on Tuesday. The next hearing of the case will be on September 10. The Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Dr. Sandip Ghosh, along with three others, over alleged corruption and financial misconduct at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Monday.

Dr Ghosh, two vendors, Biplav Singha, Suman Hazar, and the additional security to Dr Ghosh, Afsar Ali have been arrested by the CBI. Dr Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter.

Earlier today, Sandip Ghosh and 3 others were brought to Alipore Judges Court in connection with RG Kar Medical College and Hospital financial irregularities case. Lawyers raised slogans outside Alipore Judges Court in Kolkata and demanded justice for the deceased doctor and death penalty for RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former principal Sandip Ghosh.

Earlier, doctors from B. R. Singh Hospital, Eastern Railway conducted the medical tests of former principal of RG Kar Medical Hospital and College, Dr Sandip Ghosh and three others arrested. Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) anti-corruption branch had arrested Dr Ghosh and three others over alleged financial irregularities in the Medical College and Hospital.

On August 24, following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, an official FIR was registered by the CBI against Ghosh on the alleged corruption case. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Kolkata also suspended the membership of former Sandip Ghosh amid a CBI probe into the corruption case.

Meanwhile, the Junior doctors also held a protest in Kolkata demanding an immediate resignation of the Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. "Until the Commissioner of Police doesn't agree to meet us, or resigns then we would be protesting day and night. Until he resigns, or comes to meet us, or allows us to meet him, that is what we would accept. We would not accept anyone under him, we need to meet him", one of the protestors said while speaking to ANI.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RG KAR MEDICAL COLLEGESANDIP GHOSH8 DAY POLICE CUSTODYR G KAR MEDICAL COLLEGE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained |The Balochistan Conundrum

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.