Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: Condolences Pour In As Nation Pays Homage To Former PM; Last Rites To Be Held Tomorrow

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: Kerala CM Vijayan, LoP Satheesan Condole Demise Of Manmohan Singh

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Thursday condoled the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his dedication to secularism and democracy.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Thursday night at the age of 92.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, former prime minister of India and a distinguished statesman committed to the values of secularism and democracy," Vijayan posted on X.

In a statement, the chief minister said Singh was a leader who upheld the principles of democracy and secularism throughout his tenure as prime minister, earning respect across the political spectrum.

His unwavering commitment to the Constitution was a hallmark of his distinguished political career, Vijayan said.

A widely respected economist, Singh served as the governor of the Reserve Bank of India before becoming the Union finance minister.

"The economic reforms introduced under his leadership during the Narasimha Rao government marked a turning point in India's economic trajectory, though they also drew significant criticism for their long-term impact on the country's economic structure," Vijayan added.

Despite ideological differences, Singh demonstrated political maturity and democratic decorum in addressing opposition, including from the Left, which had foreseen the adverse effects of the reforms, the CM said.

His brief tenure as the minister of external affairs further showcased his efforts to strengthen India's global standing, he said.

The loss of Manmohan Singh is a profound blow to democratic India, Vijayan said.

"I am deeply saddened by his passing. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," he added.

Satheesan termed Manmohan Singh a different leader in Indian politics.

"One of the greatest economists India has ever seen and the mastermind behind our economic reforms," he said in a Facebook post.

Satheesan said Singh, as the finance minister, reshaped India's economy. He was the Congressman who served as prime minister for two consecutive terms after Nehru, the LoP said.

From banking reforms and farm loan waivers to transformative initiatives like NREGA, NRHM, RTI, the Forest Rights Act, and more, Dr Manmohan Singh's decisions reflected a commitment to humanity and progress, he said.

A visionary administrator and leader of unparalleled honesty, Singh's life of service and integrity will forever remain in the hearts of the nation, Satheesan added.