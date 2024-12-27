ETV Bharat / bharat

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: Condolences Pour In As Nation Pays Homage To Former PM; Last Rites To Be Held Tomorrow

MANMOHAN SINGH DEATH LIVE UPDATES
File image of former prime minister Manmohan Singh (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 9 minutes ago

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away in New Delhi on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was the Prime Minister during 2004-14. Leaders across the political spectrum paid heartfelt tributes, remembering him for his integrity, intellect, and transformative policies.

A mild-mannered technocrat, Singh became one of India’s longest-serving Prime Ministers for 10 years and leader of the Congress Party in the Parliament's Upper House, earning a reputation as a man of great personal integrity. Singh adopted a low profile after relinquishing the post of Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi, who succeeded Singh in 2014, called him one of India’s “most distinguished leaders” who rose from humble origins and left “a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years.” “As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives,” Modi said in a post on the social platform X. He called Singh’s interventions in Parliament as a lawmaker “insightful” and said “his wisdom and humility were always visible.”

Rahul Gandhi, the opposition leader in Lok Sabha, said Singh’s “deep understanding of economics inspired the nation” and that he “led India with immense wisdom and integrity.” “I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride,” Gandhi wrote on X.

The Union government on Thursday declared a seven-day mourning in honour of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The Cabinet will meet at 11 am on Friday to pay tributes to him. Singh's last rites will be conducted with full state honours, the officials said.

LIVE FEED

9:07 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: Dr Singh Played Vital Role In India’s Transformative Journey: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his vital role in India’s transformative journey towards an open and vibrant economy.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday night. He was 92.

In a message on X, Sawant wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji.” The CM said Singh played a key role in making the country an open and vibrant economy.

“Dr Singh’s immense contributions to India’s growth will always be remembered with gratitude and respect. My heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers. May the departed soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

9:03 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: 'One Of The Greatest Sons Of Bharat': Prez, PM And Ministers Condole Demise of Manmohan Singh

Leaders across the nation paid tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday night, with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the remembrance.

Leaders expressed their grief over Singh’s passing, calling it a loss to the nation. They hailed him as one of its most distinguished leaders and one of Bharat's greatest sons.

Manmohan Singh passed away in New Delhi on Thursday (December 26, 2024). He was 92. Singh was admitted to the emergency department of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital where he breathed his last late evening.

In a post on X, Murmu stated that Singh will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his unblemished political career, and his utmost humility. His passing is a great loss to all of us. I pay my respectful homage to one of the greatest sons of Bharat and convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," she said. Read More...

8:55 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: Kerala CM Vijayan, LoP Satheesan Condole Demise Of Manmohan Singh

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Thursday condoled the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his dedication to secularism and democracy.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Thursday night at the age of 92.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, former prime minister of India and a distinguished statesman committed to the values of secularism and democracy," Vijayan posted on X.

In a statement, the chief minister said Singh was a leader who upheld the principles of democracy and secularism throughout his tenure as prime minister, earning respect across the political spectrum.

His unwavering commitment to the Constitution was a hallmark of his distinguished political career, Vijayan said.

A widely respected economist, Singh served as the governor of the Reserve Bank of India before becoming the Union finance minister.

"The economic reforms introduced under his leadership during the Narasimha Rao government marked a turning point in India's economic trajectory, though they also drew significant criticism for their long-term impact on the country's economic structure," Vijayan added.

Despite ideological differences, Singh demonstrated political maturity and democratic decorum in addressing opposition, including from the Left, which had foreseen the adverse effects of the reforms, the CM said.

His brief tenure as the minister of external affairs further showcased his efforts to strengthen India's global standing, he said.

The loss of Manmohan Singh is a profound blow to democratic India, Vijayan said.

"I am deeply saddened by his passing. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," he added.

Satheesan termed Manmohan Singh a different leader in Indian politics.

"One of the greatest economists India has ever seen and the mastermind behind our economic reforms," he said in a Facebook post.

Satheesan said Singh, as the finance minister, reshaped India's economy. He was the Congressman who served as prime minister for two consecutive terms after Nehru, the LoP said.

From banking reforms and farm loan waivers to transformative initiatives like NREGA, NRHM, RTI, the Forest Rights Act, and more, Dr Manmohan Singh's decisions reflected a commitment to humanity and progress, he said.

A visionary administrator and leader of unparalleled honesty, Singh's life of service and integrity will forever remain in the hearts of the nation, Satheesan added.

8:46 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: 'History shall judge you kindly': Kharge Expresses Grief Over Manmohan Singh's Demise

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, remembering the ex-PM as "a man of action rather than words", and asserting that his immense contribution to nation-building will forever be etched in the annals of Indian history.

Taking to X, the Congress chief wrote: "Undoubtedly, history shall judge you kindly, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji! With the passing of the Former Prime Minister, India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature. His policy of Economic Liberalisation and Rights-based welfare paradigm profoundly transformed the lives of crores of Indians, virtually creating a Middle Class in India and lifting crores out of poverty."I mourn the loss of a lifelong senior colleague, a gentle intellectual and a humble soul who embodied the aspirations of India, having risen through the ranks with unwavering dedication. I am proud to have been a part of his Cabinet as Labour Minister, Railway Minister and Social Welfare Minister."Kharge further wrote: "A man of action rather than words, his immense contribution to nation-building will forever be etched in the annals of Indian history. In this moment of sorrow, I extend my deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. May they get the strength to overcome this huge loss.His enduring legacy of ushering in India’s growth, welfare, and policies of inclusivity will forever be cherished. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

8:40 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: National Flag To Be Flown At Half-Mast During State Mourning

A seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout the country as a mark of respect to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away last night, and during this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India, the Union Home Ministry has announced.

In a communication to all chief secretaries of state and union territories on Thursday, the home ministry also said that a state funeral will be accorded to Singh and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.

"The government of India announces with profound sorrow the death of Manmohan Singh, former prime minister of India on December 26, 2024 at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi," the communication said.

As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the home ministry said, it has been decided that a seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout India from December 26, 2024 to January 1, 2025.

During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.

The national flag will also fly half-mast on the day of the funeral in all Indian missions and high commissions abroad, the home ministry said.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. He was 92.

7:55 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: Last Rites Of Former PM To Be Held On Saturday

The last rites of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will be held on Saturday, an official announcement is expected on Friday. "The last rites of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh will be held the day after tomorrow. We will announce officially..." Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told reporters in Delhi late Thursday night. The Congress leader described the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh as a "painful loss" for the nation.

"Dr Manmohan Singh was the real icon of the Congress and the country. A post-independence hero. His mission and ability to govern the country was witnessed by everyone..." he said. He further said that all the programs of the Congress have been cancelled for seven days including the Congress Foundation Day scheduled to be held on December 28. The body of Dr Manmohan Singh reached his residence at 3 Motilal Nehru Marg late Thursday night from AIIMS and will be placed for the public to pay their last respects.

MANMOHAN SINGH DEATH LIVE UPDATES
File image of former prime minister Manmohan Singh (PTI)

7:43 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: Left Parties Condole Former PM Manmohan Singh's Death

Left parties on Thursday night condoled the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, calling him a leader with strong commitment to secularism.

"We express our sorrow at the death of Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. He was a leader with a strong commitment to secularism, democracy and the pluralist ethos of India," Communist Party of India (Marxist) said in a post on X.

"We express our deep condolences to his wife Smt. Gursharan Kaur, his daughters and family," the Left party said.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya recalled the former prime minister's remarks that "history would be kinder" to him.

"He was grilled for scams that would never be proved, for his reticence that'd be held against him as a sign of weakness. But today India will perhaps agree to his 2014 remark: 'history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media'," Bhattacharya said in a post on X.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a consensus builder in the rough world of politics, died here on Thursday night. He was 92.

His death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition.

Months before he demitted office as prime minister in 2014, Singh had famously asserted that his leadership was not weak and history would be kinder to him than what the media projected at that time.

Addressing a press conference here in January 2014, in what was one of his last media interactions, Singh had said, "I do not believe that I have been a weak Prime Minister ... I honestly believe that history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media or for that matter the Opposition in Parliament... Given the political compulsions, I have done the best I could do."

7:34 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: Manmohan Singh Made Strategic Corrections To India's Foreign Policy: Jaishankar

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh made "strategic corrections" to India's foreign policy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, condoling the death of the Congress leader.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday night. He was 92.

"Deeply grieved at the passing away of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh today," Jaishankar said on X.

"While regarded as the architect of Indian economic reforms, he was equally responsible for the strategic corrections to our foreign policy." "Was immensely privileged to work closely with him. Will always remember his kindness and courtesy," the external affairs minister said.

Jaishankar is currently on a visit to the US.

7:17 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: Indian Cricket Players Wear Black Armbands

The Indian players wore black armbands on the second day of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The team honoured former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday night. Dr Manmohan Singh passed away due to a prolonged illness on Thursday. Read More...

MANMOHAN SINGH DEATH LIVE UPDATES
Indian Cricket Players Wear Black Armbands (X/@BCCI)

7:04 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: US Condoles Manmohan Singh's Demise

The United States offered its condolences, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying that Singh was “one of the greatest champions of the U.S.-India strategic partnership.”

“Dr. Singh was one of the greatest champions of the U.S.-India strategic partnership, and his work laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades. His leadership in advancing the U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signified a major investment in the potential of the U.S.-India relationship. At home, Dr. Singh will be remembered for his economic reforms that spurred India’s rapid economic growth,” Blinken said.

6:49 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Arrives Former PM's Residence

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday night visited the residence of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh to pay their respects.

Singh, a two time former prime minister from 2004 to 2014, died at AIIMS in Delhi.

Both Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had gone to Belagavi to attend the CWC meeting and rushed to Delhi soon after the news of Manmohan Singh's demise came.

6:38 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: Manmohan Singh's Body Brought Home, To Be Kept For Public Homage

The body of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh reached his residence late Thursday night from AIIMS and would be placed for the public to pay their last respects.

The 92-year-old former two-time prime minister died on Thursday night at AIIMS, where he was rushed in the late evening.

The body of the former prime minister was embalmed by doctors at AIIMS.

6:30 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: Condolences Pour In From Across The Globe

Condolences have poured in from across the globe following the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Leaders from neighbouring countries, including the Maldives and Afghanistan, expressed deep grief over his passing, highlighting his contributions and warm relations with their nations.

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away in New Delhi on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was the Prime Minister during 2004-14. Leaders across the political spectrum paid heartfelt tributes, remembering him for his integrity, intellect, and transformative policies.

A mild-mannered technocrat, Singh became one of India’s longest-serving Prime Ministers for 10 years and leader of the Congress Party in the Parliament's Upper House, earning a reputation as a man of great personal integrity. Singh adopted a low profile after relinquishing the post of Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi, who succeeded Singh in 2014, called him one of India’s “most distinguished leaders” who rose from humble origins and left “a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years.” “As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives,” Modi said in a post on the social platform X. He called Singh’s interventions in Parliament as a lawmaker “insightful” and said “his wisdom and humility were always visible.”

Rahul Gandhi, the opposition leader in Lok Sabha, said Singh’s “deep understanding of economics inspired the nation” and that he “led India with immense wisdom and integrity.” “I have lost a mentor and guide. Millions of us who admired him will remember him with the utmost pride,” Gandhi wrote on X.

The Union government on Thursday declared a seven-day mourning in honour of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The Cabinet will meet at 11 am on Friday to pay tributes to him. Singh's last rites will be conducted with full state honours, the officials said.

LIVE FEED

9:07 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: Dr Singh Played Vital Role In India’s Transformative Journey: CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his vital role in India’s transformative journey towards an open and vibrant economy.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday night. He was 92.

In a message on X, Sawant wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji.” The CM said Singh played a key role in making the country an open and vibrant economy.

“Dr Singh’s immense contributions to India’s growth will always be remembered with gratitude and respect. My heartfelt condolences to his family and well-wishers. May the departed soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

9:03 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: 'One Of The Greatest Sons Of Bharat': Prez, PM And Ministers Condole Demise of Manmohan Singh

Leaders across the nation paid tribute to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday night, with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the remembrance.

Leaders expressed their grief over Singh’s passing, calling it a loss to the nation. They hailed him as one of its most distinguished leaders and one of Bharat's greatest sons.

Manmohan Singh passed away in New Delhi on Thursday (December 26, 2024). He was 92. Singh was admitted to the emergency department of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital where he breathed his last late evening.

In a post on X, Murmu stated that Singh will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his unblemished political career, and his utmost humility. His passing is a great loss to all of us. I pay my respectful homage to one of the greatest sons of Bharat and convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," she said. Read More...

8:55 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: Kerala CM Vijayan, LoP Satheesan Condole Demise Of Manmohan Singh

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Thursday condoled the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, highlighting his dedication to secularism and democracy.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on Thursday night at the age of 92.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, former prime minister of India and a distinguished statesman committed to the values of secularism and democracy," Vijayan posted on X.

In a statement, the chief minister said Singh was a leader who upheld the principles of democracy and secularism throughout his tenure as prime minister, earning respect across the political spectrum.

His unwavering commitment to the Constitution was a hallmark of his distinguished political career, Vijayan said.

A widely respected economist, Singh served as the governor of the Reserve Bank of India before becoming the Union finance minister.

"The economic reforms introduced under his leadership during the Narasimha Rao government marked a turning point in India's economic trajectory, though they also drew significant criticism for their long-term impact on the country's economic structure," Vijayan added.

Despite ideological differences, Singh demonstrated political maturity and democratic decorum in addressing opposition, including from the Left, which had foreseen the adverse effects of the reforms, the CM said.

His brief tenure as the minister of external affairs further showcased his efforts to strengthen India's global standing, he said.

The loss of Manmohan Singh is a profound blow to democratic India, Vijayan said.

"I am deeply saddened by his passing. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," he added.

Satheesan termed Manmohan Singh a different leader in Indian politics.

"One of the greatest economists India has ever seen and the mastermind behind our economic reforms," he said in a Facebook post.

Satheesan said Singh, as the finance minister, reshaped India's economy. He was the Congressman who served as prime minister for two consecutive terms after Nehru, the LoP said.

From banking reforms and farm loan waivers to transformative initiatives like NREGA, NRHM, RTI, the Forest Rights Act, and more, Dr Manmohan Singh's decisions reflected a commitment to humanity and progress, he said.

A visionary administrator and leader of unparalleled honesty, Singh's life of service and integrity will forever remain in the hearts of the nation, Satheesan added.

8:46 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: 'History shall judge you kindly': Kharge Expresses Grief Over Manmohan Singh's Demise

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, remembering the ex-PM as "a man of action rather than words", and asserting that his immense contribution to nation-building will forever be etched in the annals of Indian history.

Taking to X, the Congress chief wrote: "Undoubtedly, history shall judge you kindly, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji! With the passing of the Former Prime Minister, India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature. His policy of Economic Liberalisation and Rights-based welfare paradigm profoundly transformed the lives of crores of Indians, virtually creating a Middle Class in India and lifting crores out of poverty."I mourn the loss of a lifelong senior colleague, a gentle intellectual and a humble soul who embodied the aspirations of India, having risen through the ranks with unwavering dedication. I am proud to have been a part of his Cabinet as Labour Minister, Railway Minister and Social Welfare Minister."Kharge further wrote: "A man of action rather than words, his immense contribution to nation-building will forever be etched in the annals of Indian history. In this moment of sorrow, I extend my deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. May they get the strength to overcome this huge loss.His enduring legacy of ushering in India’s growth, welfare, and policies of inclusivity will forever be cherished. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

8:40 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: National Flag To Be Flown At Half-Mast During State Mourning

A seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout the country as a mark of respect to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away last night, and during this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India, the Union Home Ministry has announced.

In a communication to all chief secretaries of state and union territories on Thursday, the home ministry also said that a state funeral will be accorded to Singh and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.

"The government of India announces with profound sorrow the death of Manmohan Singh, former prime minister of India on December 26, 2024 at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi," the communication said.

As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the home ministry said, it has been decided that a seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout India from December 26, 2024 to January 1, 2025.

During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.

The national flag will also fly half-mast on the day of the funeral in all Indian missions and high commissions abroad, the home ministry said.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. He was 92.

7:55 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: Last Rites Of Former PM To Be Held On Saturday

The last rites of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will be held on Saturday, an official announcement is expected on Friday. "The last rites of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh will be held the day after tomorrow. We will announce officially..." Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told reporters in Delhi late Thursday night. The Congress leader described the demise of Dr. Manmohan Singh as a "painful loss" for the nation.

"Dr Manmohan Singh was the real icon of the Congress and the country. A post-independence hero. His mission and ability to govern the country was witnessed by everyone..." he said. He further said that all the programs of the Congress have been cancelled for seven days including the Congress Foundation Day scheduled to be held on December 28. The body of Dr Manmohan Singh reached his residence at 3 Motilal Nehru Marg late Thursday night from AIIMS and will be placed for the public to pay their last respects.

MANMOHAN SINGH DEATH LIVE UPDATES
File image of former prime minister Manmohan Singh (PTI)

7:43 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: Left Parties Condole Former PM Manmohan Singh's Death

Left parties on Thursday night condoled the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, calling him a leader with strong commitment to secularism.

"We express our sorrow at the death of Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. He was a leader with a strong commitment to secularism, democracy and the pluralist ethos of India," Communist Party of India (Marxist) said in a post on X.

"We express our deep condolences to his wife Smt. Gursharan Kaur, his daughters and family," the Left party said.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya recalled the former prime minister's remarks that "history would be kinder" to him.

"He was grilled for scams that would never be proved, for his reticence that'd be held against him as a sign of weakness. But today India will perhaps agree to his 2014 remark: 'history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media'," Bhattacharya said in a post on X.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and a consensus builder in the rough world of politics, died here on Thursday night. He was 92.

His death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 PM in a critical condition.

Months before he demitted office as prime minister in 2014, Singh had famously asserted that his leadership was not weak and history would be kinder to him than what the media projected at that time.

Addressing a press conference here in January 2014, in what was one of his last media interactions, Singh had said, "I do not believe that I have been a weak Prime Minister ... I honestly believe that history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media or for that matter the Opposition in Parliament... Given the political compulsions, I have done the best I could do."

7:34 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: Manmohan Singh Made Strategic Corrections To India's Foreign Policy: Jaishankar

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh made "strategic corrections" to India's foreign policy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, condoling the death of the Congress leader.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday night. He was 92.

"Deeply grieved at the passing away of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh today," Jaishankar said on X.

"While regarded as the architect of Indian economic reforms, he was equally responsible for the strategic corrections to our foreign policy." "Was immensely privileged to work closely with him. Will always remember his kindness and courtesy," the external affairs minister said.

Jaishankar is currently on a visit to the US.

7:17 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: Indian Cricket Players Wear Black Armbands

The Indian players wore black armbands on the second day of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The team honoured former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on Thursday night. Dr Manmohan Singh passed away due to a prolonged illness on Thursday. Read More...

MANMOHAN SINGH DEATH LIVE UPDATES
Indian Cricket Players Wear Black Armbands (X/@BCCI)

7:04 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: US Condoles Manmohan Singh's Demise

The United States offered its condolences, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying that Singh was “one of the greatest champions of the U.S.-India strategic partnership.”

“Dr. Singh was one of the greatest champions of the U.S.-India strategic partnership, and his work laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades. His leadership in advancing the U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signified a major investment in the potential of the U.S.-India relationship. At home, Dr. Singh will be remembered for his economic reforms that spurred India’s rapid economic growth,” Blinken said.

6:49 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Arrives Former PM's Residence

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday night visited the residence of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh to pay their respects.

Singh, a two time former prime minister from 2004 to 2014, died at AIIMS in Delhi.

Both Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had gone to Belagavi to attend the CWC meeting and rushed to Delhi soon after the news of Manmohan Singh's demise came.

6:38 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: Manmohan Singh's Body Brought Home, To Be Kept For Public Homage

The body of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh reached his residence late Thursday night from AIIMS and would be placed for the public to pay their last respects.

The 92-year-old former two-time prime minister died on Thursday night at AIIMS, where he was rushed in the late evening.

The body of the former prime minister was embalmed by doctors at AIIMS.

6:30 AM, 27 Dec 2024 (IST)

Manmohan Singh Passes Away | Live Updates: Condolences Pour In From Across The Globe

Condolences have poured in from across the globe following the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Leaders from neighbouring countries, including the Maldives and Afghanistan, expressed deep grief over his passing, highlighting his contributions and warm relations with their nations.

Last Updated : 9 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MANMOHAN SINGH DEATHDR MANMOHAN SINGHMANMOHAN SINGH NEWSMANMOHAN SINGH DIEDMANMOHAN SINGH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.