ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Power On Earth Can Stop An Idea Whose Time Has Come': Top Quotes By Manmohan Singh That Define His Legacy

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, a stalwart of Indian politics and the architect of the 1991 economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after his health deteriorated. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 PM, according to an AIIMS press release.

Dr Singh served two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014. Known for his calm demeanour and transformative vision, Singh is credited with pulling India back from the brink of an economic crisis in the 1990s and setting it on a path to global prominence.

As the nation mourns the loss of a statesman, here are some of his most memorable quotes that capture his legacy:

1. 'No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come'

- A powerful declaration during his 1991 Union Budget speech that marked the beginning of India's economic liberalisation

2. 'India is a rich country inhabited by very poor people'

- A poignant observation highlighting the paradox of India's growth amidst widespread poverty

3. 'I honestly believe that history will be kinder to me than contemporary media or the Opposition'

- A reflection of his quiet confidence in his legacy despite criticism.

4. 'Unity and secularism will be the motto of the government. We can't afford divisive polity in India'

- His commitment to maintaining harmony in a diverse nation.

5. 'In the long run, we are all dead'

- A sharp critique of demonetisation, quoting economist John Maynard Keynes to emphasise its immediate negative impacts.

6. 'More than any other period of human history, the need for unity of thought and action today is the most urgent'