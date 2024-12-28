ETV Bharat / bharat

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Cremated With Full State Honours

New Delhi: The nation bid its final farewell to the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as his mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Nigambodh Ghat near Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi on Saturday amid the chanting of religious hymns. The funeral pyre was lit by his eldest daughter Upinder Singh.

Manmohan Singh breathed his last at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Thursday night marking the end of a distinguished life dedicated to public life. Considered the architect of India's economic reforms, Singh served as the prime minister for 10 years between 2004 and 2014.

Top Leaders, Foreign Dignitaries Pay Last Respect

The last rites were performed in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other top leaders and foreign dignitaries.

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful were among the foreign dignitaries who paid their tributes to Singh.

Besides President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Leaders of Othe pposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were among the top leaders who paid their last tributes to the former prime minister.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and the three services chiefs also paid their last respects to Singh. The procession carrying Singh's mortal remains reached the crematorium at around 11.30 am, where the last rites were performed. Draped in the Tricolour, the flower-bedecked casket was placed at a raised platform, where leaders cutting across party lines laid wreaths on Singh's mortal remains.

The Final Journey