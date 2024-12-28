The mortal remains of late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh have been taken out of the AICC headquarters. The last rites will be held soon at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi with full state honours.
Manmohan Singh Funeral LIVE: Nation In Mourning As Final Journey Of Ex PM Commences; Last Rites To Be Held At Nigambodh Ghat
The last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be held soon at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi with full state honours. Singh’s final journey to the heavenly abode has commenced from AICC headquarters to the cremation ground.
The government will allocate space for a memorial of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and this has been communicated to his family and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Union home ministry said on Friday night.
Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away in New Delhi on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was the Prime Minister during 2004-14. Leaders across the political spectrum paid heartfelt tributes, remembering him for his integrity, intellect, and transformative policies.
A mild-mannered technocrat, Singh became one of India’s longest-serving Prime Ministers for 10 years and leader of the Congress Party in the Parliament's Upper House, earning a reputation as a man of great personal integrity. Singh adopted a low profile after relinquishing the post of Prime Minister.
The Union government on Thursday declared a seven-day mourning in honour of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
Manmohan Singh Funeral LIVE: Mortal Remains Leave Congress HQ
Manmohan Singh Funeral LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Kharge Pay Their Last Respects To Former PM
Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid his last respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. Sonia Gandhi, the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), also paid her last respects to the former Prime Minister.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid their last respects to the former PM at the Congress party headquarters. Several leaders of Congress, including General Secretary KC Venugopal are present at the party headquarters. The mortal remains of late PM Manmohan Singh are kept there for the party workers to pay their last respects. The last rites of former PM Manmohan Singh will be performed at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi today.
Manmohan Singh Funeral LIVE: Gursharan Kaur Reaches Congress Headquarters
Gursharan Kaur, wife of late former PM Manmohan Singh, arrives at Congress headquarters in Delhi.
Manmohan Singh Funeral LIVE: 'A True Statesman': US President Joe Biden Condoles Manmohan Singh's Death
The White House released a statement from President Joe Biden on the death of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, the statement reads, "Jill and I join the people of India in grieving the loss of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh...During this difficult time, we recommit to this vision to which Prime Minister Singh dedicated his life. Jill and I send our deepest condolences to former First Lady Gursharan Kaur, their three children, and all the people of India..."
Manmohan Singh Funeral LIVE: Mortal Remains Reach AICC HQ
The mortal remains of former prime minister Manmohan Singh were brought to the Congress headquarters here from his residence in a flower-bedecked vehicle on Saturday.
Singh's mortal remains will be kept at the Congress headquarters for party leaders and workers to pay their last respects to him.
The former prime minister's last rites will be held at Nigambodh Ghat and his final journey will begin from the Congress headquarters.
Singh, who headed the Congress-led UPA government and is considered the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday at 92. He was India's prime minister for 10 years between 2004 and 2014.
A seven-day national mourning will be observed throughout the country as a mark of respect to the former prime minister and during this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India, the Union Home Ministry has announced.
Manmohan Singh Funeral LIVE: Mortal Remains Being Taken To AICC HQ
Mortal remains of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh being taken to AICC headquarters. The mortal remains will be kept there for the party workers to pay their last respects.
Manmohan Singh Funeral LIVE: Funeral March Preparations Underway
Funeral march preparations underway at Nigambodh Ghat ahead of the last rites of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh died on 26th December at AIIMS Delhi.
Manmohan Singh Funeral | LIVE Updates: Mortal Remains To Be Taken To AICC Headquarters
The vehicle in which the mortal remains of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh will be kept reaches outside his residence.
Manmohan Singh Funeral | LIVE Updates: "A Life Dedicated To His Country": Portuguese PM Condoles Demise Of Manmohan Singh
Prime Minister Luis Montenegro of Portugal on Friday condoled the demise of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Taking to X, Montenegro highlighted Singh's dedication to India and his role in the international community. He further extended the Portuguese government's condolences to the former PM's family and the people of India.
"I deeply regret the passing away of former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh. A life dedicated to his country, a reference in the international concert of nations. The Government of Portugal offers its condolences to the family and the Indian people," Montenegro said on X.
Manmohan Singh Funeral | Live Updates: UK Foreign Secretary Pays Tributes To Manmohan Singh
David Lammy, UK's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, on Friday, paid tributes to former PM Manmohan Singh and highlighted Singh's legacy in laying the foundations for a thriving India-UK partnership.
"Dr Manmohan Singh's bold economic reforms transformed India's economy. His legacy continues to shape modern India, and his vision laid the foundations for today's thriving UK-India partnership. My deepest condolences to his family and the Indian people," Lammy said in a post on X.
Manmohan Singh Funeral | Live Updates: Manmohan Singh Had 'Pivotal Role' In Shaping India's 'Economic Trajectory': Guterres
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is saddened by the passing of India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who played a "pivotal role" in shaping the nation's "economic trajectory", according to his Associate Spokesperson Stephanie Tremblay.
"The Secretary-General was saddened to learn of the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh," she said in a statement on Friday.He "played a pivotal role in India's recent history, particularly in shaping its economic trajectory," the statement said. "As Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh oversaw a period of significant economic growth and development in India.""Under his leadership, India also strengthened its collaboration with the United Nations, contributing actively to global initiatives and partnerships," it added.Singh cooperated with Guterres's two predecessors Kofi Annan and Ban Ki-moon during his 10 years as Prime Minister, meeting them at the UN headquarters in New York as well as at other international forums.Singh addressed the UN General Assembly five times
Manmohan Singh Funeral | Live Updates: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Funeral
Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the funeral of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, scheduled for Saturday. The traffic advisory outlines restrictions and diversions on major routes in New Delhi, urging the public to avoid certain roads and use public transport to help ease congestion."The dignitaries of many of foreign country and other VIPs/VVIPS and the general public will visit Nigham Bodh Ghat on the occasion of state funeral of late Dr. Sh. Man Mohan Singh, Former PM of India on 28.12.2024," Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory on Friday.
According to the advisory, diversion points include Raja Ram Kohli Marg, Rajghat Red Light, Signature Bridge, and Yudhister Setu. Traffic restrictions, regulations, and diversion may be imposed on Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg), Nishad Raj Marg, Boulevard Road, SPM Marg, Lothian Road, and Netaji Subhash Marg from 7.00 am onwards, likely till 3.00 pm. The advisory advises people to avoid the mentioned roads and stretches, as well as the area where the procession will take place.
Commuters going to Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, and Tis Hazari Court are advised to leave with sufficient time to accommodate possible delays on the route. It is also recommended to use public transport to reduce road congestion. Vehicles should only be parked in designated parking lots; roadside parking should be avoided as it obstructs the normal flow of traffic.
Manmohan Singh Funeral | Live Updates: Govt To Allocate Space For Manmohan Singh's Memorial: MHA
The government will allocate space for a memorial of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and this has been communicated to his family and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Union home ministry said on Friday night.
In a late-night release titled "Facts of the matter regarding a memorial for Former Prime Minister Late Dr Manmohan Singh," the ministry said the Congress chief requested the government allocate space for a memorial for Singh.
Immediately after the Cabinet meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah communicated to Kharge and the family of Manmohan Singh that the government would allocate space for the memorial. Read More...
