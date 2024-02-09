Chaudhary Charan Singh to Be Confered With Bharat Ratna-a Look at His Journey

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna. Along with him, MS Swaminathan and PV Narasimha Rao will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna.

"It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honoured with the Bharat Ratna. This honour is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country, even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation-building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency are inspiring to the entire nation," PM posted on X.

Charan Singh served as the fifth Prime Minister from July 28, 1979, to January 14, 1980. He also served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh twice. Born on December 23, 1902, in a rural family in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, he studied law after completing his post-graduation in science and entered politics during the freedom movement.

He was first elected to the UP Legislative Assembly in 1937 from Chhaprauli and represented the constituency in 1946, 1952, 1962 and 1967. He became Parliamentary Secretary in Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant's Government in 1946 and worked in various departments such as Revenue, Medical and Public Health, Justice and Information.

During his tenure as the Chief Minister, Singh implemented the Consolidation Act. Singh also wrote multiple books, including India's Economic Policy, The Gandhian Blueprint and Economic Nightmare of India. He wrote two books from Bareilly jail during the freedom movement. Chaudhary Charan Singh died on May 29, 1987. His mausoleum named Kisan Ghat was built in Delhi.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav has congratulated the farmers on the announcement of the Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh. He said that Samajwadi Party had also demanded the Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Saheb. Today I congratulate those who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna and the people associated with them.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Charan Singh's grandson and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhry welcomed the announcement with a brief post in Hindi on X "Dil Jeet Liya! (Won hearts)."

In addition to that, the RLD party wrote, "Farmer messiah, former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji has been honoured with Bharat Ratna. This honour has been given to the farmers, Dalits, deprived and exploited people of the country, for whose salvation Chaudhary Saheb dedicated his entire life. This honour has been given to the flourishing fields of the country, where the soul of Chaudhary Saheb resided."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on X, "Extremely happy with the announcement of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh being honoured with 'Bharat Ratna'.

Chaudhary Saheb, who was dedicated to farmers throughout his life, did many works for the welfare of farmers. Chaudhary Saheb remained dedicated to preserving democratic values throughout his life and he fought the Emergency boldly. Through his decisions, he told the entire country that a farmer's son can make policy decisions ranging from the country's livelihood."

Expressing his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, Shah further wrote, "I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for honouring crores of farmers and hardworking people of the country through the honour of Chaudhary Saheb." (With ANI Inputs)

