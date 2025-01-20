ETV Bharat / bharat

Frequent Elections Hinder Development, Strain Economy: Kovind

Former president Kovind cited EC data and said conducting elections every three years cost the country approximately Rs 5-7 lakh crore.

By PTI

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 9:33 AM IST

Mahakumbh Nagar: Former president Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday underscored the importance of the 'one nation, one election' concept, describing it as a crucial pillar of the nation's progress. Holding frequent elections not only disrupts development activities but also significantly impacts the economy, he said.

Speaking at a lecture organised by Divya Prem Seva Mission in Sector 6 of the Maha Kumbh area, Kovind cited Election Commission data and said conducting elections every three years cost the country approximately Rs 5-7 lakh crore.

Highlighting the adverse impact of frequent elections, the former president said the deployment of teachers for election duties led to schools being closed for months, hampering students' education. "If all elections are held simultaneously, this problem can be resolved," he added.

Kovind headed a high-level panel that recommended holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies as a first step, followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days. Two bills that lay down the mechanism to hold simultaneous elections were introduced in the Lok Sabha last month.

The bills have since been referred to a joint committee of Parliament. Kovind emphasised that implementing simultaneous polls would not only save time and money but also accelerate progress in education and development.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was present at the event, added that frequent elections stalled development projects for months due to enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. "Simultaneous elections would strengthen the country's political and economic framework," he said.

Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Vineet Saran echoed a similar sentiment and said simultaneous elections would significantly reduce electoral expenses and contribute to building a developed India.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Divya Prem Seva Mission founder Dr Ashish Gautam, convener Sanjay Chaturvedi, Additional Advocate General Mahesh Chaturvedi, and other mission officials.

