ETV Bharat / bharat

Former President Ram Nath Kovind Calls ‘One Nation, One Election’ A Game Changer

Mussoorie: Former President Ram Nath Kovind has called ‘One Nation, One Election’ a game changer for the country. He said that the country's GDP will rise after its implementation. Referring to 'Operation Sindoor', Kovind stated that if an enemy country does not mend its ways, it will be given a strong response, just like in 'Operation Sindoor.'

Ram Nath Kovind said that the work on 'One Nation, One Election' has progressed significantly. He stated that 'One Nation, One Election' will be a milestone not only for India’s prosperity and development, but also for its economic growth. He mentioned that there is a chapter in the report on 'One Nation, One Election' in which an economist has said that the day this system is implemented, the country’s economy will automatically grow by 1 to 1.5 per cent.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind returned to Delhi from his visit to Mussoorie on Sunday. Earlier, he mentioned that although he had visited Mussoorie before, he was unable to come during his tenure as President. He expressed his deep fondness for Mussoorie, saying it is not just a hill station but also a spiritual centre. "There is happiness and peace here. It’s a beautiful place, which is why it is called the Queen of Hills," he said. He also appealed to tourists and residents to help preserve the environment of Mussoorie.