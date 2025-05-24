Former Police Officer Who Oversaw Moosewala Muder Case Dies After Prolonged Illness

Mansa: Angrej Singh, former in-charge of Mansa City I Police Station and the investigating officer of the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, died on Saturday after a prolonged illness, for which He was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Ludhiana. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

He retired recently from the Punjab Police, and the process of his testimony to the court was on. In the hearing on Friday, the then investigating officer in-charge, Angrez Singh and Sukhpal Singh were present. However, due to the absence of Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, and Angrej, the court ordered their reappearance on July 4.

Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, by unidentified persons. The incident took place a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover. After the singer's death, his family started protesting against the Punjab government. Gangster Goldie Brar, who is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, took responsibility for Moosewala's murder.

The singer had joined the Congress in December 2021 ahead of the Punjab assembly polls. Moosewala was among 424 people whose security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police. Born on June 11, 1993, in Mansa's Moosewala as Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, he was also a songwriter and actor. His career as a singer started with the 'Zee Vegan' track.