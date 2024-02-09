Former PM PV's Daughter Vani Devi Expresses Delight for Conferring Her Father With Bharat Ratna

Hyderabad: Surabhi Vani Devi, daughter of the late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, expressed delight at the Central government's announcement of the Bharat Ratna for her father. She praised the recognition of PV's contributions and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for fostering such a culture.

Speaking at the assembly media point in Hyderabad on Friday, Vani Devi highlighted her father's unwavering commitment to the people's welfare, even amidst daunting challenges upon assuming office. She underscored how PV Narasimha Rao's reforms were tailored to benefit future generations and shared the joy felt by the people of Telangana and her family for the prestigious honour bestowed upon him.

Vani Devi also mentioned the extensive centenary celebrations organised by the Central Government in 2021, which served to amplify her father's national contributions. She concluded by asserting that honouring PV Narasimha Rao is tantamount to honouring oneself.

Pamulaparti Venkata Narasimha Rao, commonly known as PV Narasimha Rao, was a pivotal figure in Indian politics, serving as the ninth Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996. Born on June 28, 1921, in a small village in the present Telangana state, Rao's early life was marked by a deep interest in literature, languages and philosophy.

Rao's political journey began during India's struggle for independence when he joined the Indian National Congress. He quickly rose through the ranks, gaining recognition for his administrative acumen and diplomatic skills. His career in public service spanned several decades, during which he held various ministerial portfolios at both the state and central levels.

However, it was his tenure as Prime Minister that cemented PV Narasimha Rao's legacy in Indian politics. Taking office in the wake of a severe economic crisis, Rao spearheaded bold economic reforms that transformed India's economy and paved the way for its emergence as a global economic powerhouse. His government liberalised the Indian economy, dismantling decades-old socialist policies and opening up key sectors to foreign investment.

