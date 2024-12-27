Condolences Pour In From Across The Globe On Demise Of Former PM Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Condolences have poured in from around the world following the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. Leaders from neighbouring countries, including the Maldives and Afghanistan, have expressed deep sorrow over his death, highlighting his contributions and the warm relationships he fostered with their nations.

Former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai in a post on X said that India has lost one of its most illustrious sons. Calling him an "unwavering ally and friend to the people of Afghanistan", Karzai profoundly mourned Singh's passing and expressed his deepest condolences.

"India has lost one of its most illustrious sons. Dr Manmohan Singh was an unwavering ally and friend to the people of Afghanistan. I profoundly mourn his passing and extend my deepest condolences to his family, the government, and the people of India. May his soul find eternal peace", Karzai said on X.

Former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed wrote X that he found the former Prime Minister as a "benevolent father figure" and a good friend of Maldives. "So sad to hear Manmohan Singh has passed. I always found him a delight to work with and like a benevolent father figure. He was a good friend of the Maldives."

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov said that the passing away of Singh is a moment of poignant sorrow and grief for India and Russia. He wrote on X,

"It is a moment of poignant sorrow and grief for India and Russia. Dr Manmohan Singh's contribution to our bilateral ties was immeasurable. His suave demeanour was always endearing as unquestionable was his expertise as an economist and his commitment to the progress of India."

Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, AIIMS informed. The former PM was born in Punjab in 1932 and served two terms as Prime Minister of India- from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in the 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014.