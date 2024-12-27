ETV Bharat / bharat

When Manmohan Singh Was At His Poetic Best In His Lok Sabha Duel With Sushma

New Delhi: A leader of the reserve and quiet dignity, former prime minister Manmohan Singh had a keen taste for Urdu verses, and his poetic banter with BJP leader Sushma Swaraj in the Lok Sabha are among the most viewed parliamentary debates on social media.

During a fierce debate in Parliament in 2011, the then Lok Sabha opposition leader Swaraj deployed Varanasi-born poet Shahab Jafri's 'sher' to fire a salvo at Prime Minister Singh, whose government was beginning to be mired in corruption charges.

She said during the debate, "'Tu idhar udhar ki na baat kar, yeh bata ki kafila kyun luta, humein rahjano se gila nahi, teri rahbari ka sawal hai (Instead of talking about irrelevant issues, tell us why the caravan was looted. I have no complaint against the robbers but I question your leadership)'."

Instead of meeting fire with fire, Singh -- in his very own unassuming way -- invoked Allama Iqbal's disarming lines to bring down the roof. He said, "'Mana ki teri deed ke kaabil nahin hoon main, tu mera shauq dekh mera intezar dekh (Agreed I am not worthy of drawing your sight. But look at my zeal, my longing)'."

The two leaders, both with a taste for literature, were to clash again in 2013 during a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address. Singh deployed Mirza Ghalib to aim first.