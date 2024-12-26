Former PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away At 92, AIIMS Confirms

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh died at the age of 92 at the AIIMS Delhi; the hospital authorities confirmed on Thursday.

According to sources, the 92-year-old Singh was admitted in critical condition. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BJP national president JP Nadda reached the hospital.

Manmohan Singh gained national and international recognition as Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996 in the government headed by then-Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. It was during this time that Singh played a pivotal role in steering the country through a severe economic crisis. With his visionary leadership, he introduced groundbreaking economic reforms, including liberalisation, privatisation, and globalisation, that opened up India's economy to the world, leading to substantial growth and transformation in various sectors.

Following his success as Finance Minister, Singh ascended to the position of Prime Minister, where he served two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. His tenure as the Prime Minister was marked by significant progress in India's economic growth, though it was also met with challenges, including issues related to governance, corruption scandals and the political horizon.

Even after stepping down as the Prime Minister in 2014, Singh continued to remain an influential figure in Indian politics. He served as a member of the Rajya Sabha, representing the state of Assam, where his insights and expertise on economic and international affairs were highly respected. He retired from the Rajya Sabha in April 2024, marking the end of his long and distinguished political career in the Upper House of Parliament. His legacy as a statesman and economist remains central to India's modern economic history.